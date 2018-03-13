Red Dragons bring home 20 runs in two victories

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The SUNY Cortland softball team scored a combined 20 runs Monday in victories over Washington University-St. Louis, 12-6, and Arcadia University, 8-0 in six innings, at the D9 Sunkissed Games.

Kelly O’Gorman homered in each game and Sam Van Dorn threw a threehit shutout versus Arcadia for the Red Dragons, who improved to 3-1 on the season. Cortland was set to continue play in Florida today against Springfield and Millsaps.

Cortland 12, Washington-St. Louis 6: The Red Dragons took advantage of six errors by the Bears in the first two innings alone to go ahead 5-0 and never looked back. Ericka Sadowski finished 2-for-3 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored. Alissa De Padua was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs and Taylor Felicello was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two hit-by-pitches. Andrea Schoonmaker, O’Gorman, Skyler Hoyt and Tori Scharff each finished 2-for-5, with O’Gorman and Hoyt driving home two runs each and Scharff and Schoonmaker adding one RBI apiece.

Joelle Salisbury earned the win with a complete game in the circle to improve to 2-0. She allowed six runs, five earned, on nine hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Cortland 8, Arcadia 0 (6 inn.): The game started off as a pitching duel between Van Dorn and Arcadia’s Mary Pat Murray. After three scoreless innings, Cortland broke through for a run in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Felicello. Cortland extended its lead to 4-0 in the fifth, keyed by O’Gorman’s two run homer to right. The eight-run rule was invoked after the Red Dragons’ four-run sixth, Jessica Marsh with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly before Hannah Feldman, another pinch-hitter, ended the game with a three-run blast to right center for her first career home run.

Van Dorn finished with a three-hit shutout over the six-inning contest. She struck out three and walked none. De Padua was 2-for-2 and Scharff finished 2-of-3.

HARRINGTON HONORED: Cortland senior Mike Harrington has been named the SUNYAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week for the week ending March 11. Harrington pitched four and two thirds scoreless innings to finish the game in Cortland’s 7-3 win over Roger Williams on Saturday. He allowed only three hits, walked none, and struck out seven batters.

In four appearances this season, Harrington has allowed only 13 hits and four walks and has struck out 14 batters in 17 innings.

Cortland had its scheduled game Monday against Case Western Reserve rained out in Lexington, S.C. The Red Dragons were scheduled to face Trinity today, also in Lexington.

