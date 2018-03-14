Students participate in #Enough walkout

About 70 students walked out of Cortland School District at 10 a.m. this morning despite the wishes of school administrators — and other districts had indoor events — all to commemorate 17 victims killed in the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and to call for reforms to gun laws.

The students gathered outside Cortland High School stood silently while snow fell on them.

The national event #Enough: National School Walkout, was a student-led effort calling for gun control measures and senior Kali Boyce led the Cortland protest.

The district, citing security concerns, had offered students the option to walk into the hallway instead, and also urged students to get involved by writing their congressman. News media was asked to stay away.

In other districts:

• In Homer, 75 students walked out of class to take part in a planned event in the school auditorium, said Homer Superintendent Nancy Ruscio.

The students watched a YouTube clip of a PBS broadcast, honoring the 17 people killed in the Parkland shooting. They also took six minutes of silence and were given the name of government officials they can contact to voice their opinions.

• Marathon also urged students to participate in a student council meeting about school safety as a way to address the issue without leaving school and to sign a banner with the slogan “Stand up. Stand together.” One person, an alumna, stood outside the high school at 10 a.m. with a placard, for precisely 17 minutes.

• Groton school administrators announced this morning they would offer students a 17-second, building-wide, moment of silence, plus other activities in the auditorium.

