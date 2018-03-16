Red Dragon softball team splits pair, men’s lacrosse beaten

Sam Van Dorn threw a three-hit shutout and went 2-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs Thursday as the SUNY Cortland softball team defeated NYU 6-0 at the D9 Sunkissed Games in Kissimmee, Fla. The Red Dragons lost their second game of the day to Susquehanna University, 9-1 in six innings, and are now 4-4 on the season.

Cortland is closing its Florida trip today against Washington (Md.) and McDaniel.

Cortland 6, NYU 0: Van Dorn evened her record at 2-2 on the season with the three-hit shutout. She struck out four batters and did not walk anyone. She was 2-for-3 with a double as every Red Dragon starter recorded at least one hit. Tori Scharff went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Skyler Hoyt was 1-for- 2 with a homer and walk.

Diana King went 2-for-3 to lead NYU (3-4). Scarlett Murphy started and allowed 10 hits in five innings. Olivia Mould gave up one run on one hit over the final two innings.

Susquehanna 9, Cortland 1 (6 inn.): Susquehanna head coach Brad Posner picked up the win in his first matchup against his former mentor Julie Lenhart. Posner was an assistant at Cortland under Lenhart for 12 seasons from 2000-11 and is currently in his third season as Susquehanna’s head coach.

Trailing 4-0, the Red Dragons got on the board in the fourth when Scharff doubled, moved to third on a Felicello single and scored on Victoria Brown’s sacrifice fly. Cortland, however, stranded runners on first and third, and ended the game with eight runners left on base.

Emilie Boman finished 3-for-3 with a double, walk, two RBI and two runs and Leigh Ann Greenwald was 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk and four RBI for Susquehanna. Kasey Bost was 2-for-4. Alexa Gonzalez scattered 10 hits and gave up just one run for the victory. She struck out two and walked none.

Brown led Cortland with a 2-for-2 effort at the plate with a double, sac fly and RBI. Ericka Sadowski and Scharff each went 2-for-3. Joelle Salisbury took the loss after allowing six runs, five earned, in four and a third innings.

MEN’S LACROSSE

Springfield 15, Cortland 11: Eight different players scored at least one goal Thursday night as the Springfield men’s lacrosse team defeated nationally sixth-ranked SUNY Cortland in nonconference action at the Virginia Beach Sports Complex. Both teams are now 3-2 on the season.

Junior Terrence Haggerty led the Cortland offense with four goals. Senior Thomas McNaney recorded two assists to become the 54th player in program history to reach 100 career points. Senior Nate Beresovoy and juniors Mike McNaney and Cam LaPorta each netted two goals, and senior Tyler Brown scored once. Junior Joey Panariello finished with two assists, and senior Justin Siracusa and freshman Brandon Stiles had one assist apiece.

Senior goalie Joe Scalise made 16 saves for the Red Dragons. Sophomore Brian Williams collected five ground balls, Panariello scooped up four ground balls and sophomore Gage Gomez secured three ground balls.

Jack Vail paced Springfield with six points on four goals and two assists. Tom Hurley and Duncan Preston each tallied two goals and one assist, while Tommy Nash and Lucas Habich also netted two goals. Joe Hawley and Anthony Sullivan chipped in with one goal and one assist apiece.

Goalie Jake Reynolds stopped 12 shots. Joseph Cameron won 16-of-30 faceoffs and collected eight ground balls, and Chris Cunnington recorded four ground balls.

