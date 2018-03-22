Men’s lacrosse team upends Clarkson

The nationally 14th-ranked SUNY Cortland men’s lacrosse team built an 8-3 lead at the half and went on to earn a 14-12 win versus Clarkson Wednesday afternoon in non-conference action at the Stadium Complex. The Red Dragons improved to 5-2, while the Golden Knights dropped to 3-1.

Junior Joey Panariello led eight Cortland goal scorers with four. Junior Terrence Haggerty netted three goals, and junior Mike McNaney scored twice. Senior Liam Erickson and junior DeanRiley from Homer each tallied one goal and one assist, while senior Trevor Pratt, junior Cam LaPorta and freshman Sam Bulman notched one goal apiece. Senior Thomas McNaney contributed four assists.

Senior goalie Joe Scalise made 13 saves for the Red Dragons. Sophomore Brian Williams won 10 faceoffs and collected six ground balls. Junior Ethan Parks scooped up five ground balls and caused two turnovers, and Pratt also recorded five ground balls.

Junior Shane Kilday led all players with five goals to lead Clarkson. Sophomore Pierce Currie totaled a game-high six points on three goals and three assists. Senior Sam Groves netted a pair of goals, sophomore Conor Bartlett chipped in with one goal and two assists and junior Brett Brillhart added a goal.

Sophomore goalie Colin Holt registered nine saves and four ground balls for the Golden Knights. Sophomore Ryan Gabriel from Homer won 15-of-22 faceoffs and secured four ground balls, and sophomore Derek Beatty also collected four ground balls.

Cortland took a 6-2 lead after the first quarter and extended its lead to 8-3 at intermission. Clarkson cut into the lead by outscoring the Red Dragons, 5-3, in the third quarter to make it an 11-8 game. The Golden Knights pulled to within 11-9 with the first goal of the fourth quarter, but a three-goal run by Cortland pushed the lead to 14-9 with 8:08 remaining. Clarkson ended the game on a three-goal spurt with the last goal coming right at the final horn for the 14-12 final score.

TRACK HONORS FOR JONES, REAGAN: SUNY Cortland senior Dawan Jones has been chosen as the 2018 State University of New York Athletic Conference (SUNYAC) Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year, and freshman Easton Reagan has been named the SUNYAC Men’s Indoor Track and Field Rookie of the Year in a vote of the league’s coaches. This is the second season that the award has been given out following the completion of the NCAA championship meet.

Jones earned All-America honors at the NCAA Division III Men’s Indoor Track and Field Championships earlier this month with a seventh-place distance of 14.64 meters (48-0.5). He competed at nationals for the third straight winter.

Jones earned All-Atlantic Region honors in the triple jump with his distance of 14.79 meters (48-6.25) at the Cornell Kane Invitational in late January, and he won the SUNYAC title in the event with an effort of 14.60 meters (47-11). In addition, he posted a career best in the long jump of 6.99 meters (22-11.25) at the Cornell Sunday Invitational.

Reagan earned All-Atlantic Region honors as part of Cortland’s 4×400- meter relay team that finished third at the All-Atlantic Region Track and Field Conference (AARTFC) Championships in 3:20.05 and barely missed qualifying for nationals. He was also part of the 4×400-meter relay squad that finished second at the SUNYAC Championships (3:21.43), and he was the runner-up in the 400-meter dash (50.52) at the league championship meet.

Reagan competed in the heptathlon at the Ithaca College Bomber Invitational in early February and scored 4,036 points, including second-place efforts in the 60-meter dash (7.26) and 1,000-meter run (2:43.56).

