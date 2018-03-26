Dragons sweep home openers

The nationally 12th-ranked SUNY Cortland baseball team outscored Plattsburgh 19-1 Sunday in a doubleheader sweep in its home opening afternoon at Wallace Field. The Red Dragons won the nine-inning opener, 8-1, before racing to an 11-0 victory in the seven-inning contest.

Cortland headed into the series finale against Plattsburgh today at 1 p.m. with a 4-1 SUNYAC record, and improved to 11-6 overall.

Matthew Personius was 4-for-6 on the day with three RBI and four runs scored as he reached base three times in game one and twice more in game two, and Justin Teague had six RBI with a grand slam and two runs scored for the Red Dragons.

Cortland 8, Plattsburgh 1: Patrick Schetter was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored as Cortland used two separate four-run innings to pull away with a win in the opener.

Cortland led 4-0 after the third inning when Personius and Teague each singled in runs and Danny Coleman hit a two RBI single. Red Dragons’ starter Christian Dufresne earned his first win of the season with six innings of one-run ball. He allowed six hits but surrendered zero walks and recorded seven strikeouts. Steven Salisbury tossed two scoreless innings of one-hit relief and Kyle Naugle tossed a scoreless ninth with one hit, one walk and one strikeout.

Cortland’s second four-run frame came in the seventh when Billy Kozak and Antonio Pragana reached on backto- back bunt singles before a run was scored on a Personius bases loaded walk. One batter later, Schetter drove in two with a single, and Teague extended the lead to seven with a sacrifice fly.

Joe Deland and Jon Craft were each 2-for-4 for Plattsburgh (6-8, 1-4 SUNYAC).

Cortland 11, Plattsburgh 0: Teague hit a grand slam and Coleman blasted a solo shot to highlight Cortland’s fiverun first inning en route to the shutout victory. Teague’s first homer of the season came after Pragana walked, Colin BeVard was hit by a pitch, and Personius laid down a bunt single that stopped directly on the third-base line to load the bases. With one out, Teague went deep to put Cortland up 4-0, and two batters later Coleman hit a deep shot to right.

Mike Harrington (Glens Falls) earned his third win for the Red Dragons by tossing five shutout innings. He surrendered three hits but allowed no walks while striking out seven hitters. Matt Valin pitched in relief and allowed no hits over the final two innings while allowing one walk and registering four strikeouts.

Consecutive run-scoring singles in the fourth by BeVard and Personius raised the lead to seven before Marcos Perivolaris doubled them both in and scored on a passed ball to make the score 10-0. Newly inserted Joe Tardif and Frank Vesuvio each hit run-scoring doubles in the fifth to make the score 11-0 before Valin shut the door to complete the sweep. BeVard finished 2-for-2 with a walk and two runs scored, while Perivolaris was 2-for-3 with a walk.

