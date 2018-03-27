Red Dragons complete sweep of Plattsburgh

Homer Central graduate Jake Casey, Isiah Hudson and Jason Martin combined to pitch a four-hit shutout Monday as the SUNY Cortland baseball team completed a series sweep against visiting Plattsburgh with a 13-0 win. All four hits allowed by the Red Dragon pitchers were singles.

Cortland (12-6, 5-1 SUNYAC), ranked 12th nationally in Division III, was set to play at Hamilton College today at 3:30 p.m. The game was just added to the schedule and will replace the Red Dragons’ home game with Hamilton that was set for April 3. Tuesday’s originally-scheduled game at SUNY Poly has been moved to May 1.

Casey started and pitched five scoreless innings on three hits, one walk and three strikeouts. Hudson allowed just one hit in his three innings of relief with a walk and a strikeout, and Martin surrendered a walk to open the ninth inning before inducing a double play and a strikeout to conclude the contest.

Thirteen different hitters registered base knocks and 12 separate players scored runs for the Red Dragons. Patrick Schetter led the way offensively by going 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs. With Cortland already leading 2-0 in the third inning, he carried the ball over the left-center field fence for his second long ball of the season. It came after Colin BeVard hit a long triple over the center fielder’s head and scored on a Matthew Personius sacrifice fly.

Schetter gave Cortland the lead in the first on a single that scored Antonio Pragana from second. The Red Dragons tacked on one in the fourth on a Garrett Heaton RBI single and two in the fifth on a Danny Coleman double. Then in the sixth, Cortland batted around and scored four runs, highlighted by Dan Schweitzer’s two-run double, to take an 11-0 advantage.

Cortland added two in the eighth on a Brian VanBeveren RBI single and a Frank Vesuvio sacrifice fly to make the score 13-0.

Matt Michalski, Heaton, and Jack Massa were each 1-for-2 at the plate with an RBI for the Red Dragons. Cortland as a team went 16-for-37 (.432) and struck out just once and outscored Plattsburgh 32-1 in the three-game series.

Ryan Whalen took the loss for Plattsburgh (6-9, 1-5 SUNYAC). In five innings, he allowed six runs, five earned, on nine hits with two walks and a strikeout. Kentaro Mori went 1-3 for the Cardinals with a walk and Connor Lyons pitched two innings of relief, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks.

