Purple Tigers boys lacrosse win league opener

The Cortland High boys’ lacrosse team made its first game in the new SCAC Empire Division a successful one Tuesday night, beating Fulton 9-4 on Moiseichik Field.

Logan McGee led the Purple Tigers, now 1-1 overall, with two goals and an assist while Alex Myers scored twice. Nick Litzenberger had a goal and two assists, Rory Hines and Brandon Ludwig each had a goal and an assist and two players — Pat Hartnett and Andrew McCormick — scored once each. Goalie Ben Pallone made five saves to 10 for the Red Raiders’ Nate Lyndsey as CHS had a 36-19 shot advantage. The winners also won 12 of the game’s 16 faceoffs.

Ethan Caruana scored twice while Evan Kistner and Matt Borrow scored one goal each for the visitors.

Cortland led 5-0 after the first quarter, 5-2 at halftime and 6-4 after three before outscoring the Fulton (0-1, 1-1) 3-0 in the fourth for the final margin.

“It was a nice team win,” Cortland coach Sean Mack said. “A lot of players contributed tonight. Andrew did a nice job facing off. Alex played like a leader tonight, did a lot for the offense, was great in clearing, and contributed defensively very well.

“It was good to see us come out strong and aggressive. Our offense valued the ball more and got some good possessions. We still need to learn how to maintain momentum, we calmed down up 5-0 and had some lapses that allowed two goals. Fortunately the defense showed up and Ben was extremely active and played well in goal. Matt Fernandes also had a strong game on defense.

“At the start of second half Fulton gained some momentum aided by some Cortland turnovers,” Mack continued. “In the fourth quarter we played with a lot more intensity and created a lot of turnovers riding and were able to put a lot more pressure on Fulton offensively. We were able to make it 7-3 and that seemed to almost finish it, as it forced Fulton to take a few more risks.”

There was no report on Tuesday’s JV game.

Both Purple Tiger squads visit East Syracuse-Minoa on Thursday, the JV game starting at 4:30 p.m. with the varsity contest slated for 6:30 p.m.

“We know they’re a strong team and it will be a good test to see where we’re at,” Mack said of ES-M. “We’ll need a full team effort across the board and look forward to the challenge.”

