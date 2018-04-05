New wrinkle doesn’t faze Trojans much

The Homer Central boys’ lacrosse team had a new wrinkle thrown at it Wednesday when the Trojans hosted Bishop Ludden-Onondaga on George Butts Field on a windy, chilly night.

The Gaelic Knights went to a zone defense after giving up three first quarter goals, but it matter little as the undefeated Trojans rolled to a 16-6 win in the OHSL Division opener for each team. Homer is now 1-0 in the OHSL American Division and 3-0 overall. Bishop Ludden- Onondaga falls to 0-1 in OHSL National Division and 2-1 overall.

“The weather did not have a lot of impact,” Homer coach Tom Cottrell said. “Bishop Ludden started out in a man-to-man defense, but switched to a zone defense after we took the early 3-0 lead. It was the first time we have seen a zone defense this year. It slowed us down a bit in the beginning, but we executed against better as the game went along. Seeing the zone now will only help us as the season goes along.”

Vincent Basile netted his first of five goals for Homer just 20 seconds into the game with Justin Wainwright assisting.

Basile added a man-up goal with an assist from Dante Yacavone before Dylan Yacavone scored off a Tucker O’Donnell pass for the 3-0 advantage.

Matt Delaney got the visitors on the scoreboard before the quarter ended.

Lars Roos and Dylan Yacavone bumped the Trojan lead to 5-1. Wainwright picked up the assist on Yacavone’s goal.

Bishop Ludden-Onondaga cut the Homer lead to 5-3 as Delaney and Mac Mulhern found the cage. Dante Yacavone made it 6-3 Homer entering the halftime intermission as he scored on a quick-stick flick from brother Dylan with one second left in the half.

“That goal gave us a lot of momentum,” Cottrell said.

Homer pushed its advantage to 9-4 through three quarters before exploding for seven goals in the fourth quarter to pull away.

“The attack was much more comfortable against the zone defense in the fourth quarter,” Cottrell said. “The guys found the holes and put the ball in the net.”

Dante Yacavone scored three times in the fourth quarter and added two assists to finish his four goal-four assist night.

Yacavone lead the team with 16 points on 11 goals and five assists. His eight points gives him 193 career points (126 goals-67 assists) as he moves into fourth place on the all-time scoring list after passing Jake Plunkett (1998-2001), who had 189 points.

Basile netted two goals in the fourth quarter to complete his night. He now has 15 points this season on 11 goals and four assists.

He surpassed the 100-goal mark for his career during the game and has 151 career points on 102 goals and 49 assists. Basile is tied for 14th place on the all-time list with Paul Armideo (2007-09) after passing John Gonino (1977-79), who had 148 points.

While these two seniors are in the upper tier of career scorers, freshman Andrew Van Patten got his first varsity goal and point on a man-up opportunity in the fourth quarter for the Trojans.

Dylan Yacavone and Roos each finished the game with two goals and one assist.

O’Donnell (three assists), Jacob Morenus and Van Patten had one goal each while Wainwright had two assists.

Mike Turck made seven saves in the Trojan goal. Jacob Denkenberger won 16 of the 26 face-offs for Homer.

The Trojans enjoyed a 34-15 edge in shots and 40-6 advantage in ground balls.

Homer was 3-for-5 on the man-up, Bishop Ludden-Onondaga was 1-for-3.

Delaney finished with four goals for Bishop Ludden-Onondaga. Mulhern and Ethan Gentile each added one goal and one assist. Chris Hurley made 15 saves for the Gaelic Knights.

Homer will return to nonleague action Friday, hosting Johnson City in a 5 p.m. start on a varsity-only night.. The Wildcats are the defending Section 4 Class C champions.

The Homer JVs were 13-3 winners over Syracuse East Wednesday on Butts Field to remain perfect at 4-0 overall.

The Trojans bolted to a 6-1 lead in the first quarter and were never challenged.

“The guys played well despite some tough weather and having played a tough game the night before,” Homer coach Nick Patriarco said. “Syracuse East is a new program and their kids didn’t quit even though we jumped on them early. We were able to get everyone some good game experience today.”

Connor Matthews led the Homer attack with five goals. Dante Patriarco added three goals and one assist with Jake Calabro netting two goals. Nate Evans, Dom Tutino and Sam Bradshaw collected one goal each while Ben Morenus and Mikyle Franklin handed out one assist each. Collin Perks had 12 saves in the Homer goal and Joe Morgan recorded one save for the Trojans.

K. Ollie scored two goals for Syracuse East and R. Sickmon had the other goal. J. Huber made five saves in the cage The Homer JVs will return to action Tuesday with a 4:30 p.m. game at Tully.

The Homer girls’ lacrosse teams had their games at Skaneateles postponed due to the weather. The varsity game will be made up Apr. 26 at 1 p.m. The JV game will now be played May 21 at 4:30 p.m.

