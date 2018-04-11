Syracuse squads cruise past Cortland

The Syracuse baseball team beat Cortland High for the second time in two days Tuesday, ruining the Purple Tigers’ home opener with an 11-2 SCAC Empire Division win on Greg’s Field at Beaudry Park.

Syracuse beat CHS 10-0 Monday at Onondaga CC on both teams’ season opener.

Cortland was limited to five hits by Syracuse starter and winner Jed Boyle and Darien Olivo on Tuesday. Boyle allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings with six strikeouts. Olivo allowed two hits in two scoreless innings and struck out four Purple Tigers.

CHS starter Caleb Thompson took the loss, allowing four hits and five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings with one strikeout. Nick Cody gave up five hits and four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings and fanned two Syracuse batters and Jason Carr gave up two hits and two unearned runs in one inning of work.

Olivo went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored for the winners. Keegan Heinrich went 2-for-2 and scored twice and Liam Murphy went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Jake Prunier went 2-for-4 for Cortland while Caleb Thompson (double), Alex Morgan (RBI) and Nick Cody had one hit each.

Syracuse led 6-0 before Cortland scored its first run in the fourth inning as Zac Discenza walked with one out, went to second and third on a pair of passed balls and scored on Morgan’s single to center. The hosts’ other run came in the fifth. Jordan Shortsleeve led off with a walk and went to second on a single to left by Jake Prunier before each moved up a base on a sacrifice by Cameron Woodard. Shortsleeve scored on a groundout by Noah Barber before a strikeout stranded Prunier at third.

Cortland hosts Central Square Monday at 4:30 p.m. on Greg’s Field.

The Cortland High softball team also lost big to Syracuse Tuesday afternoon, the visitors rolling to a 21-8 win on Meldrim Field. No further information was reported prior to deadline. The Purple Tigers host Auburn Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

