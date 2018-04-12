J-D ruins CHS openers

The Cortland High boys’ and girls’ track and field teams had some formidable competition to open their seasons Wednesday, hosting perennial powerhouse Jamesville- DeWitt in their first-ever SCAC Empire Division dual meets.

Both Red Ram teams won handily with their depth, the boys by a final score of 124- 16 while the girls were 110-29 winners. Oswego was scheduled to attend but had all after-school activities cancelled on Wednesday.

BOYS

Andy Ryan was the standout for the Purple Tigers, winning the 1,600 meters in 4:48.9 and the 3,200m in 10:31.7.

Alex Ryan (no relation) was CHS’s only other first-place finisher, taking the 800m in 2:08.7.

J-D won 14 of the 17 events and, other than the relays, took all of the seconds and thirds, except for Giovanni Cinquanti’s ‘s third-place finish for Cortland in the 400m high hurdles in 1:09.6.

Double winners for J-D were David Fikman in the 100m (11.8) and 400m (53.0) and James Richer in the shot put (35-4 1/4) and discus (109-4).

GIRLS

Kaitlyn Pratt was the only Cortland athlete to win an event, winning the 400m in 1:05.1. She also took second in the triple jump (28-9) while Malana Booker was runner-up in both the 100m (13.6) and high jump (4-8) and third in the long jump.

Lauren Phetteplace was second in the 1,500m (5:35) and third in the 800m (2:43.5). Meredith Brafman in the 400 hurdles (1:32.6), Morgan Zimmer in the shot put (23-6 1/4) and Amanda Parzynski in the discus (68-7) while Larkin Schumacher took third in the triple jump (27-11).

The Red Rams’ Alexandria Payne won four events, taking the 100m high hurdles (16.2), 100m (12.8), 200m (26.9) and high jump (5-0).

Denise Yager won both the long jump (15-1 3/4) and triple jump (32-4 1/2).

“My girls pleasantly surprised me and did better than I expected in light of the less than favorable cold weather,” Cortland coach John Busch said. “Although J-D won the 4oo-meter relay, my A team (Neve’ O’Connell, Neveah Amo, Larkin and Malana) managed to turn in a very respectable time of 55.7, chopping a full two seconds off of last week’s practice time.

“All in all, this meet was the wakeup call we missed last week when our meet was cancelled. Now the girls know where they stand. There is great potential for improvement and now they can see it. They can also see that it is readily attainable with a little more effort. The best seasons start out good and get better. The last thing I want at this point is a great performance that is never improved upon. This meet was a great start.”

Both Cortland squads will compete in Monday’s East Syracuse-Minoa Invitational, which gets underway at 4 p.m.

