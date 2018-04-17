For 10 years, local butchers Garry Slack and Tony Cincotta bring over 70 years combined cooking and catering experience to customers who come to the CP Cash and Carry meat department in search of the best cuts of meat and the right recipes to make family meals delicious.

The snow is beginning to melt, the signs of spring are beginning to show in Central New york, and Cortland Produce is reminding folks it’s never too early to think about firing up the grill and having an old fashioned cookout.

In preparation for all of the grill-friendly days coming up, CP Cash and Carry is hosting the Thrill of the Grill cookout from April 19 through April 22.

The annual event will allow folks to sample all of the meats, sauces, marinates rubs and more that CP Cash and Carry will be offering its customers this seasons at prices that can’t be beat.

With so many opportunities to fire up the grill this season, Slack and Cincotta said their goal is to make sure people walk away with everything they need to bring the flavor to the barbecue.

“We put a ton of stuff on,” Cincotta said. “Everything that you can … barbeque. We have some great values. Lots of great sales.”

When it comes to meats, residents can expect the Thrill of the Grill to showcase the classics: chicken, pork, beef. However, when it comes to marinating that meat, Cincotta is definitely thinking outside the box.

“We’re creative every year,” he said. “This year we’re doing an Alabama white barbecue marinade and we’re doing a Carolina mustard barbecue.”

He added the Carolina mustard sauce will bring out the best in pork while the Alabama marinade will be perfect for folks looking to do something different with their chicken.

Slack notes while delicious, these special sauces don’t have as much oil as your ordinary sauces and marinades, so those looking to try out one or both of these new flavors at home should keep an eye on the grill.

“They’re different than the other marinades – those have a lot more oil,” he said. “You don’t want to walk away. You’ll get back there and have crispy critters if your not careful.”

For those looking to keep thier grilled poultry more traditional, Slack said he and Cincotta will also be pre-packaging chicken in Cornell marinate, the same flavor that comes to mind when thinking of the various chicken barbecues that pop up across the county each summer. He offered a suggestion to those people as well.

“There’s enough marinade in the bag,” he said. “When you put the chicken on, you save that and that way you can baste it while you’re doing it. That way, one can walk away a bit.”

Once you’ve decided what you want to put on the grill, Cincotta and Slack also served up one last tip: make sure you get that internal temperature you want for the meat you’re preparing: pork should be cooked to at least 155 degrees while your chicken should be at least 165 degrees.

Cincotta said there’s a lot of work that goes into putting together the Thrill of the Grill, but he and Slack always look forward to helping people to make sure everyone’s backyard barbecue is the best it can be.

“If they have any questions tell ’em to ring the bell and we’d be happy to step out and talk to them,” he said.

Check out these hot deals!

Skinless boneless chicken breast $1.49/lb

Hoffman franks 42oz $10.99

Baby back ribs $2.39/lb

Pork loins $1.49/lb

Chicken halves $1.59/lb

