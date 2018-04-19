Dryden softball squad sweeps Groton

The Dryden softball team swept Groton in an Interscholastic Athletic Conference North Division doubleheader Wednesday.

The Purple Lions posted a 9-5 win in the completion of a game started one week earlier and completed the sweep with a 4-3 victory in the second game. In another league softball contest, Moravia dumped Marathon 7-2.

In IAC baseball, Moravia nipped Marathon 2-1 while Dryden and Groton split a doubleheader. The Purple Lions won 3-2 and the Indians posted a 4-3 triumph, with no further details reported.

SOFTBALL

Dryden 9, Groton 5: The first game saw the teams play the final three innings of a suspended game from April 6 that began in Dryden but ended in Groton Wednesday.

Grace DePaull had a double, single, three RBIs and three runs scored for Dryden. Alexis Schneider added three singles and Erin Harkenrider delivered a double. Breanna Wendel pitched the first three innings and Alexa Sicina pitched the final four. Sicina allowed one hit and no runs.

For Groton, pitcher J.J. Harriot went 2-for-4 with a double.

Dryden 4, Groton 3: Dryden held a 1-0 lead in the five-inning second game. The Purple Lions scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning for a 4-0 cushion. Groton countered with three runs in the bottom of the inning on a three-run homer by Courtney Parr but could not score any more runs.

Kelly Malepe had two hits and one run scored for Dryden. Grace DePaull had a two-run single and scored a run while Brittany Deeley smacked a double.

Moravia 7, Marathon 2: Marathon trailed 3-2 after five innings in a game that was moved to Marathon because Moravia’s field was unplayable. Moravia used a lead-off error and three hits in the top of the sixth inning to plate four runs and seal the victory.

Maddie Funk allowed seven hits and struck out nine Marathon batters to earn the win.

Zoe Carter went 3-for-4 for the Olympians, but was robbed of a fourth hit by Blue Devils left fielder Maddy Kelly for the final out of the game.

BASEBALL

Moravia 2, Marathon 1: Kaleb Stayton won a pitching duel in Marathon, allowing just four hits and fanning 13 Marathon batters.

Stayton gave Moravia a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with an RBI double. The Blue Devils added a run in the third on a Matt Damico RBI single.

Andrew Tillotson put Marathon on the board in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI single to plate Michael Hoyt. With Tillotson the tying run at third, Stayton got a strikeout to end the Marathon threat.

Tillotson went 2-for-3 for the Olympians.

