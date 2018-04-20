Irizarry sets record; Panthers drubbed

DRYDEN — The Tompkins Cortland CC lacrosse team entered Thursday’s game with visiting Genesee CC with the longest winning streak and the highest national ranking in the history of the program.

The Panthers, winners of five straight and owners of the 10th spot in the latest NJCAA national poll, were walloped 23-5 by the third-ranked Cougars in a matchup of top 10 teams. TC3 is now 8-3 overall and 7-3 in Region III while the Cougars improve to 9-2 overall and 7-1 in regional play.

Genesee led the entire game, but the score was just 2-1 heading into the final minutes of the first quarter. The Cougars scored three times in the last 2:41 of the quarter, and then rattled off the first five goals of the second quarter to take a commanding 10-1 lead. After a Panther goal stopped that run, Genesee scored the final four goals of the quarter to take a 14-2 lead into halftime. Genesee

outscored the Panthers 6-1 in the third and 3-2 in the fourth to provide the final margin.

Despite the lopsided finalscore, there was a highlight for the Panthers. Anthony Irizarry scored two goals, giving him 71 points on the season, a new TC3 single-season record. Dryden graduate Jacob Lewis, Derek Sammartino and Jack Collmer each had a goal and Matthew Bisono and Jonny Phillips from Cortland High each had an assist.

Another Dryden graduate, Bryan Iannello, was busy in goal with 12 saves.

The loss marks the end of the regular season for the Panthers. When NJCAA Region III playoff seeds are revealed, it’s expected that TC3 will be in position to host a first-round game next week. The first-round matchups and game sites will be announced this weekend.

