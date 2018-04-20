Man charged in death of child

MCGRAW — A McGraw man is in custody following the death of a 2-year-old girl late Thursday in McGraw.

Dorian G. Bohn, 29, of Elm Street, was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office that started around 8:59 p.m. He was charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Bohn is being held at the sheriff’s office while he awaits arraignment.

The investigation continues and additional information will follow. Sheriff’s Lt. Todd Caufield said a news conference is planned later today, but details were unavailable.

