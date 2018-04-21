Girl slain, mom’s boyfriend charged

MCGRAW — A mother’s boyfriend has been charged in the death of her 2-year-old daughter late Thursday night in McGraw.

Dorian G. Bohn, 29, of Elm Street, knew the girl before the death, Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms said Friday evening.

Police this morning identified the victim as Kassidy Dains, who resided at the Elm Street address with her mother and Bohn.

Bohn was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office that started just before 9 p.m. He was charged with criminally negligent homicide, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

A person is guilty of criminally negligent homicide when, with criminal negligence, the death of another person is caused, according to state Penal Law. Criminal negligence is a result or circumstance where a person fails to perceive a substantial and unjustifiable risk.

Bohn was arraigned in Cortlandville Town Court and sent to the Cortland County Jail on $50,000 bail or $100,000 bond, Helms said.

Two sheriff’s officers were stationed Friday afternoon outside 11 Elm St., a white two-story clapboard house across Elm Street from a dilapidated, apparently vacant tan commercial complex. No one answered the doors of neighboring houses.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the case. “We are far from done,” Helms said. “There is the potential for future charges.”

Bohn is scheduled to appear Monday in Cortlandville Town Court.

The Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about this investigation contact the department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 607-758-6151.

