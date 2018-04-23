Impressive Homer effort stings Bees

BALDWINSVILLE – The question remains, just how good is this Homer Central boys’ varsity lacrosse team?

The Trojans used a 4-0 run in the fourth quarter to break a 9-9 tie on the road at Baldwinsville en route to a 13-10 victory over the previously-undefeated defending Section 3 Class A champion Bees Saturday. Both teams were ranked fourth in their respective classes in New York State. Class C Homer improves to 9-0 on the season, Baldwinsville falls to 7-1.

Saturday’s game was the second-ever meeting between the two teams, each team now with a win.

“Baldwinsville is very good and this is a nice win for us,” Homer coach Tom Cottrell said. “I still don’t think we have done our best yet, but we keep working hard and improving. We are building depth, but we are proud of where we are and how the guys have played so far.

“To string four goals together in the fourth quarter was a really nice finish. I have been impressed with our toughness and energy, especially in the fourth quarter of these last two games. We still have challenges to meet and wewill work towards them. The guys continue working hard and listening to the coaches.”

Neither team had a lead of more than two goals through the first three quarters. Homer led 5-4 after the first 12 minutes before Baldwinsville tied the score at 7-7 by halftime. The Trojans took a 9-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

Brandon Mimas pulled the Bees even at 9-9 just 35 seconds into the fourth quarter before Homer went on the run. Lars Roos got the Trojans started with 8:06 remaining as Tucker O’Donnell assisted. Vinny Basile made it 11-9 off an assist by Roos with 7:39 to go. Basile found the cage again with 5:42 left with O’Donnell assisting. Dante Yacavone made it 13-9 with 4:02 left on the clock with an unassisted goal. Mimas got the final Bees’ goal with 34 seconds to go.

Baldwinsville held a 46-27 edge in shots, but Homer goalie Michael Turck was up to the challenge with 11 saves for Homer. The Trojans did hold a 24- 20 advantage in ground balls, and the faceoff ‘X’ was another key to the win as John Denkenberger won 16 of 25 opportunities.

“Michael saw the ball well today,” Cottrell said. “John winning the faceoffs was valuable as it gave us opportunities to score and to control the possession time.

While Peter Fiorini scored three goals, Justin Wainwright really did a good job on sticking with him. Dominick Natale and Zach Barber did a good job guarding Spencer Wirthheim and Austin Bolton by limiting them to one assist each,”

Another factor in motivating the Trojans was not on the field.

“We have great support today from the families and friends of our program,” Cottrell said. “It was the first real nice day we have had for a game, and we had a lot of support in the stands on the road. The guys could hear them and that does mean a lot.”

Basile had a monster game with seven goals and one assist. O’Donnell finished with two goals and four assists while Yacavone added two goals and one assist. Roos finished with one goal and one assist and Dylan Yacavone netted one goal.

Mimas led Baldwinsville with four goals. As previously noted, Fiorini chipped in with three goals while Adam Davis had one goal and one assist. Michael Tangredi and Justin Hunter scored the other Bees’ goals. J.J. Johnson had seven saves in goal for B’ville.

The Homer JVs fell to 6-2 on the season after a 15-5 loss at Baldwinsville Saturday.

Connor Matthews netted three of the Trojan goals. Dom Tutino and Matt McUmber scored the other Homer goals. Colin Perks recorded 10 saves in the Trojan goal.

The Homer squads will return to action Thursday with a trip to Carthage for a 2 p.m. non-league contest. The JV game will faceoff at 12 noon.

