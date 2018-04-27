Fire guts Scott home

SCOTT — An elderly man is homeless, but safe — as is his cat — following a house fire Thursday in Scott that destroyed his home.

Fourteen fire departments responded or provided standby services following the 10:55 a.m. fire off of Glen Haven Road, said Scott Roman, Cortland County’s emergency response and communications director. Homer was first, followed by 13 others.

The home, at 334 Grinnell Road, off of Glen Haven Road, a single-story house, was occupied by one elderly man and his cat. Both escaped safely, Roman said.

Cortland County voter registration records show Francis Brill, 85, lives at that address. Brill confirmed this morning that it was his house that burned, but declined further comment.

American Red Cross responded to provide aid.

“The problem with the house was it had a metal roof,” Roman said. “It kept all the fire inside the home.”

Firefighters were unable to vent the roof because it was metal, Roman said. “It did more damage than good.”

The house is a total loss, Roman said this morning.

State fire investigators also responded to the scene. An initial investigation shows the cause of the fire was due to electrical problems, Roman said.

Fire crews remained on scene until 6:45 p.m. Thursday. Roman said one of the firefighters received a minor ankle injury.

Fire crews from Cortlandville, Cortland, Preble, Cincinnatus, Virgil, Cuyler, Truxton, McGraw, Tully, Locke, Sempronius, Spafford and Borodino either assisted at the scene or stood by in their stations.

Like this: Like Loading...