General Surgery – A Practice in Diversity and Versatility

When Dr. Jabbar Saliba completed his residency in general surgery in 2013, he joined an increasingly exclusive club. Of the nearly 49,000 U.S. surgeons practicing that year, less than 37 percent were general surgeons.

Statistics show that almost one-half of general surgeons eventually narrow the focus of their practice; however, Dr. Saliba and Dr. Christopher Moheimani of Cortland Regional Medical Center’s General Surgery practice embrace the diversity that general surgery offers them.

“I always say you never know what’s going to come through the door,” says Dr. Moheimani. “At Cortland, we see the lumps and bumps that people find on their bodies, hernias, skin cancer, and breast surgeries, as well as emergencies.”

“As a general surgeon at Cortland, we deal with almost everything but vascular surgery and brain surgery. We perform laparoscopic surgery whenever possible, especially with hernias,” adds Dr. Saliba.

General surgery typically focuses on procedures involving the abdominal area such as the small bowel, colon, gallbladder, and appendix. However, the scope of surgeries performed by Dr. Moheimani and Dr. Saliba is wider than that.

“In a rural community like ours, we must be prepared to deal with lots of different things, like a collapsed lung,” Dr. Moheimani says. “We also implant pacemakers, place ports to administer chemotherapy, and insert lung tubes to drain fluid to give end-stage cancer patients some breathing comfort. This is in addition to repairing hernias, and performing colon surgeries, colonoscopies and endoscopies.”

I really enjoy the field I chose,” Dr. Saliba says. “I work with your primary care physician to determine if surgery is your best option and then I work with you following surgery on your post-op care.

The variety of medical cases coupled with the diverse patient population they see offers some interesting challenges, so continuing their medical education is key. Dr. Saliba says he is “always updating” his knowledge base. Dr. Moheimani facilitates team collaboration by inviting the practice’s nurse practitioners and physician assistants into the operating room to observe surgeries.

“We look at cases independently, but we also confer with others. Sometimes we see things differently, and we discuss that. This healthy collaboration leads to better results for our patients,” he says.

“I work with good people, and it’s a real privilege to work here. And it’s a real privilege to be a resource to this community,” Dr. Moheimani adds. “When you have a hernia, it doesn’t matter if you live in New York City or Syracuse or Cortland. You deserve the best treatment possible, and we’re here to provide that.”

The Stats on General Surgery

In 2014, the Federal Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality reported that 17.2 million hospital visits included surgery. Of the 10 most common surgeries, four fall into the general surgery category:

• Tonsillectomy

• Hernia repair

• Skin and breast procedures

• Gallbladder removal

The general surgeon shortage is so severe in rural communities that Congress has introduced a bipartisan bill aimed at helping those communities attract general surgeons to the neediest areas.

Growth in overall U.S. population and an increased number of aging baby boomers who require more general surgery is driving this shortage of skilled providers. The Association of American Medical Colleges reported that there were 39,100 general surgeons in 2000; that number is expected to drop to 30,800 by 2020.

