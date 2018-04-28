Purple Tigers fall to Buccaneers

Visiting Oswego scored four second-inning runs and led the rest of the game Friday in an 8-1 SCAC Empire Division softball victory over Cortland High on Meldrim Field.

The Purple Tigers, who fell to 0-5 in the league and overall, were limited to five hits by Oswego pitcher Nichole Donahue, who had six strikeouts.

Sarah Boyce went 2-for-4 for the hosts, while Kayci Olson went 1-for-2, Ashley Shortsleeve swung a 1-for-3 bat and Pearl Hettich was 1-for-4.

The hosts scored their only run in the bottom of the second. Shortsleeve pitched for CHS and allowed 16 hits with one strikeout.

Oswego (1-0, 2-1) was paced offensively by Cammi Ahern (three runs) and Hailey Babcock (one RBI), who both went 3-for-5.

Bri Bush (triple) and Caitie Lilly both went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Mariah Galletta also went 2-for-4 for the winners, who scored one run in the fourth and three in the fifth after their early outburst.

Cortland meets Fulton Saturday at Onondaga CC in a 5 p.m. league game.

