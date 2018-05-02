May leads McGraw Eagles to opening baseball win against Madison

Brendan May did it all for the McGraw baseball team as it opened its season at Madison on Tuesday afternoon.

May threw a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts, had the Eagles’ only hit and scored the winning run in a 2-1 Central Counties League win over the Blue Devils.

In other CCL baseball action DeRuyter split a doubleheader at Stockbridge Valley, winning 3-1 and losing 6-0, and Cincinnatus was swept by visiting Brookfield, 14-1 and 15-0.

The Brookfield softball team also swept host Cincy, 14-4 and 11-1.

The Cincinnatus golf team improved to 2-0 with a 276-291 win over visiting DeRuyter while McGraw beat host Stockbridge Valley 307-312.

BASEBALL

McGraw 2, Madison 1: Evan Ignatowski scored on a dropped third strike in the second and May doubled in the fourth and came around with the game-winner in the fourth for the Eagles. Dawson Eckrich was the hard-luck loser for Madison (2-4 league, 3-4 overall), allowing the one hit and one earned run with 17 strikeouts. McGraw hosts DeRuyter Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

DeRuyter 3-0, Stockbridge Valley 1-6: Winning pitcher Zach Marshall allowed two hits and one run with six strikeouts over four innings and had a double and a run scored in the opener for the Rockets. Ryan Wood doubled, drove in two runs and scored once.

Hayden Bush’s double was the only hit DeRuyter (3-1, 3-1) got off Jared Couture in the second game. Chad Masker (two runs) and Josh Wagner (RBI, run) both went 2-for-3 for the Cougars (2-3, 4-4).

Brookfield 14-15, Cincinnatus 1-0: Ryan Petty and Remington McUmber each singled once for the only hits Beavers pitcher Kodie Abrams allowed in the first game. Josh Elliott went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs for the winners. Fred King and Cody King combined on a one-hitter in the second game, Caden Stafford getting that hit for the Red Lions (0-4, 0-5). Colin Bugbee (double, four RBIs, run), Ty Owen (two runs) and Cody King (RBI, two runs) all went 2-for-3 for Brookfield (5-0, 6-1).

Cincy visits DeRuyter Friday at 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Brookfield 14-11, Cincinnatus 4-1: Hanah Enright had a double in the first game for the Red Lions (0-3 league and overall) while Emma Gendron doubled and Devan Burritt had a triple in the second game. Cincy hosts DeRuyter Friday at 4:30 p.m.

GOLF

Cincinnatus 276, DeRuyter 291: Shane Winters was overall medalist with a 37 as the Red Lions improved to 2-0 league and overall.

Hunter Lewis had a 50, Collin Ervin and Gary Frink both came in at 60 and Jake Smith totaled 67.

Nate Degear and Brandon Burdick both had 43s for the Rockets (1-1, 1-1), Tristan Warlock and Tyler Ashley both finishing at 68 and Carrick Narr with a 69.

Cincinnatus hosts McGraw Monday while DeRuyter visits McGraw Friday in 3:30 p.m. matches.

McGraw 307, Stockbridge Valley 312: Caleb Knickerbocker’s 49 paced the Eagles (1-1, 1-1), while Tristin McGuinness checked in at 59, Brent Thomas had 64, Reagan Hillman 67 and Brok Montesano 68.

Devin Bartlett led the Cougars (0-2, 0-2) with a 48. Robbie Morris was next at 64, followed by Jarred Werthman with 66 and Branden Eastman and Darien Eaton at 67.

