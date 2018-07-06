BREAKING: Ivanka Trump to visit Cortland County on Monday

PREBLE — President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor, Ivanka Trump, is scheduled to visit Cortland County Monday morning for a roundtable discussion that county Republican Chair Connie White expects to center around the business climate, locally or nationally.

Trump will be at Suit-Kote Corp. off Interstate 81 in Preble as part of a tour with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, who is up for reelection this November.

White said she was told she could invite guests, so she has a list of about 25 Republicans within the county so far, including county legislators and Republican Party committee members.

“I assume it’s all business because that’s what she does with her father, is address the business climate in this country,” said White.

The roundtable will be held at Suit-Kote Corp. in Preble at 9:30 a.m. Monday and is by invitation only.

