Marathon’s Stewart reaches lofty win mark

Every win is important for a coach, but Chip Stewart hit a milestone Tuesday.

Stewart, in his 31st season as the Marathon boys’ soccer coach, recorded his 400th career win as the Olympians blanked host Moravia 10-0 in Interscholastic Athletic Conference North Small School Division action.

In other IAC boys’ soccer games, Dryden downed Union Springs/Port Byron 8-3 and Southern Cayuga shut out Groton 4-0.

In girls’ soccer, Marathon posted a 4-1 win over Newfield.

In volleyball, Dryden defeated defeated 25-18, 25-8, 24-26, 25-19.

BOYS’ SOCCER

Marathon 10, Moravia 0: Marathon jumped out to an 8-0 lead in the first half and coasted to Stewart’s historic win.

Diego Castellot led the Olympians with two goals and two assists. Darrian Roberts added two goals and one assist while Trent O’Neil netted two goals. Other goal-scorers were Cameron Neilson, Joey Hulbert, Eli Teeter and Mason O’Donnell. Michael Hoyt handed out three assists, O’Donnell had two helpers and Braeden Morrison assisted once.

Marathon dominated statistically with 22 shots and 25 corner kicks. Moravia did not have a shot or corner kick. Colin Rusaw made eight saves for Moravia while Ben Bilinski had no saves. Kenyon DePuy was not tested in the Olympians’ goal.

As for his 400th win, Stewart laughed and said “I’m old. It is nice to get it out of the way. I have had a lot of good teams and players over 31 years. I really could not have done it without them. I have also had a lot of good outside coaches who did the things in the off-season. Guys like Fred Morrison, Ray Marsh, Jeff Dann and Jeff Parker have been there and helped give me a fresh perspective. The community has been very supportive over the years as well.

“Of course, it’s really the kids. They are the most important and, as you know, I love every one of them. Thirty one years of coaching so far and it seems to have gone by fast, but it’s been fun. We have had only two losing seasons. It’s nice to been competitive. I would like at least one more sectional title.”

Stewart’s record is now 400-146-37. His teams have eight sectional titles, 13 IAC divisional titles, 12 IAC overall league championships, seven regional crowns, six trips to the state final four and have been state finalists three times. Marathon has been voted the number two team by the New York State Sportswriters Association five times.

Dryden 8, Union Springs/Port Byron 3: Dryden dashed to a 5-0 halftime lead before the teams each scored three times in the second half.

“We played well today,” Dryden coach Laszlo Engel said. “We moved the ball quickly and we used the whole field.

Robbie Busby would lead the Dryden attack with three goals. Casey Phillips added two goals and two assists while Felix Abel- Ferretti netted one goal and handed out two assists. Jack Brenum and Michael Yuz’vak scored one goal each for the Purple Lions and GT Weaver had one assist.

Scott Compson scored two goals for Union Springs/Port Byron. Mason Gilbert tallied the other goal.

Dryden had a 19-8 edge in shots and a 4-1 advantage in corner kicks. Steven Morrow made four saves for the Purple Lions. Seth Gilmore made 10 saves for US/PB.

Southern Cayuga 4, Groton 0: Four different players scored goals as Southern Cayuga blanked the Indians.

Chase Marshall, Juan Par Soch, Jackson Otis and Ardany Lopez each found the net once for the Chiefs (4-0 overall). Jared Howe handed out one assist.

Southern Cayuga enjoyed a 20-3 advantage in shots and 3-2 edge in corner kicks.

GIRLS SOCCER

Marathon 4, Newfield 1: While Stewart was winning his 400th game, new Marathon girls’ soccer coach Elizabeth Duncan notched her first varsity win.

Daisy Allen scored a pair of first-half goals and handed out one assist as the Olympians (1-1 overall) built a 4-1 first half lead. Serenity Heath and Abby Tallman netted the other Marathon goals with Brooke Tillotson and Brenna Keller picked up assists in the game.

Marathon won the statistics battle in shots (26-8) and corner kicks (6-2). Kristi Walley made five saves for Marathon.

VOLLEYBALL

Dryden 3, Lansing 1: Dryden nearly swept Lansing in three sets, but the Bobcats took the third set 26-24. The Purple Lions (4-0) won their sets 25-18, 25-8, 25-19.

Alexis Schneider paced Dryden with 20 assists, 20 service points, five digs and two aces. Jessica Mobbs added 13 points, seven digs and four kills while Caelen Murphy had 11 points, five digs and five aces. Jordan Babcock helped out with 11 digs, Breanna Wendel had seven points, five kills and four aces and Maddie Cavataio provided six kills, five aces, five points and three dig.

Kayla Palmer led Lansing with 13 points, four aces and two kills. Annika Sayles added eight points and four aces.

