Cortland boys, girls triumph

The Cortland High boys’ soccer team improved to 2-1-2 in the SCAC Empire Division and overall Thursday night with 3-0 win over Auburn on Moiseichik Field.

The Purple Tiger girls’ soccer squad, meanwhile, edged the host Maroons 3-2 and is now 4-1 league and overall.

BOYS

Cortland 3, Auburn 0: Chris Tanner had a goal and an assist while Ethan Myers and Grayson Jones scored once each for the Purple Tigers and goalie Josh Henry made three saves in recording the shutout. Kieran Scanlan stopped seven shots for the Maroons (0-5 league and overall), who were outshot 17-5. Each team had two corner kicks.

Myers started the scoring in the 27th minute off a free kick from Tanner, who converted a penalty kick in the 38th minute. Jones accounted for the final margin of victory with an unassisted goal in the 62nd minute.

“We came out slow at first and Auburn had possession for the first 15 minutes of the game,” CHS coach Luke Schweider said. “We then started to possess the ball more and create opportunities up top. Ethan scored his first varsity goal off a header on a cross from Chris. The boys played with such intensity after they scored their first goal and were hungry for more. Martin Monroe played a beautiful ball to Nick Litzenberger, who drew a foul in the box for the penalty kick that Chris converted. Once the boys were able to capitalize on that, they were confident they would win.

“The second half they played with the same intensity and Grayson was able to create an opportunity for the third and final goal. Overall, the boys played beautiful soccer.”

The Purple Tigers host East Syracuse-Minoa Tuesday on Moiseichik Field following the 5 p.m. JV game.

Cortland’s Benjamin Pace controls the ball in the first half of the Purple Tigers’ 3-0 win Thursday night. Joe McIntyre/staff photographer

There was no report on the Cortland JV boys’ game against Auburn by press time.

GIRLS

Cortland 3, Auburn 2: The Purple Tigers scored the first two goals of the game, led 3-2

at halftime and scored the first goal of the second half en route to the win. Grace Call got things started off an assist from Lillian Quick 11:46 into the game, and Call then assisted on a goal by Tori Cruz 1:29 later to make it 2-0. Jessica Hai scored for Auburn (2-3, 3-4) with 10:21 left in the first half to make it 2-1 at intermission. Kaitlyn Pratt made it 3-1 for the visitors, Call with another assists, at 66:14 and just under six minutes later a CHS own goal off an Auburn corner kick closed out the scoring.

Cortland had a 27-10 shot advantage and got five saves from goalie Marissa Gilmore while the hosts’ Bryn Whitman stopped 17 shots. CHS had a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.

“While it may not have been the game we had hoped for, the girls dug deep and persevered in the second half,” Purple Tigers coach Ilona Ryon said. “The game began very well, with us controlling the speed of play and moving the ball around the field. Despite being tired in the second half, the girls pushed through and fought hard together. Alex Gier stepped up and won some important 50/50 balls, while Jenicah Brown sprinted hard to cut off Auburn forwards.

“After the own goal, the girls showed their strength to fight as team and took turns battling for every loose ball. With the clock winding down, Grace took the ball into the corner and held it. Auburn’s defenders got frustrated and fouled her with less than 10 seconds left.”

Cortland visits Cazenovia Saturday in an 11 a.m. non-leaguer.

