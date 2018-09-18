Second half keys Cortland win

The visiting Cortland High field hockey team did all of its scoring in the second half and goalie Morgan Zimmer made one save for the shutout Monday as the Purple Tigers beat Homer Central 4-0 in a non-league game.

Rachel Kline opened the scoring 5:50 into the second half, assisted by Larkin Schumacher on a penalty corner play. Schumacher made it a 2-0 game with 13:42 left, assisted by Abby Ricottilli. Lauren Swartz scored off a Ricottilli assist with 6:12 remaining and then assisted on the final goal of the game, which was scored by Meredith Meagley with 2:08 left.

All told, Schumacher and Swartz each had a goal and an assist for CHS, now 3-2 overall, while Kline and Meagley scored once each and Ricottilli had two assists.

Cortland had a 23-1 shot advantage and took 27 penalty corners to eight for Homer (2-5), which got 19 saves from Tasie Fox.

“We got off to a sluggish start today,” Purple Tigers coach Nicole Latham said. A trick play penalty corner scored the first goal during the second half. We dominated offensively and had possession for the majority of the game. Homer was cutting off passes and beating us to the ball during the first half. Defenders Malana Booker and Kylie Davie had outstanding defensive performances for us. of our senior captains scored a goal tonight.”

“The Homer-Cortland rivalry always makes for a good game,” Homer coach Kri Wakula said. “The players really wanted to win. Tasie did a great job in the goal, but trying to defend 27 corners is tough and it wore down our defense. We had several fast breaks, but just couldn’t finish it. Cortland played a great game and we have some work to do. It was a tough loss.”

Cortland next sees action this Monday in a 7 p.m. non-league game at Owego Apalachin. Homer visits Port Byron/Union Springs Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

