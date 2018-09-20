Phillips leads Dryden boys past Groton

Casey Phillips scored two goals as the Dryden High boys’ soccer team posted a 5-0 win over host Groton in a battle of Interscholastic Athletic Conference North Division rivals Wednesday.

In another boys’ game, Lansing shutout Marathon 2-0.

In girls’ soccer, Marathon edged Union Springs-Port Byron 2-1.

BOYS’ SOCCER

"We were a bit sloppy today, but Groton defended very well," Dryden coach Laszlo Engel said. "We were much better in the second half moving the ball very well. I like our combination play, but we need to be more composed when we are not on our game. We learned that and did so in the second half."

Dryden scored twice in the first half before sealing the game with three second- half goals.

In addition to Phillips, Felix Abel- Ferretti delivered one goal and two assists in the winning effort. Michael Yuz’vak and GT Weaver collected the other Purple Lion goals. Robbie Busby provided two assists.

Dryden took 29 shots and had nine corner kicks. Groton did not take a shot or have a corner kick. Steven Morrow was untested in the Purple Lions goal while Tyler Zinzola made 15 saves in the Groton goal.

Lansing 2, Marathon 0: Lansing got first-half goals from Mason Edwards and Alex Rose and that was enough for the Bobcats to defeat Marathon 2-0. Lansing is the number one team in Class C in New York state. Marathon is ranked 12th in the Class D poll.

“Lansing started out strong,” Marathon coach Chip Stewart said. “The second half was a more even contest as both teams had four shots.”

Erik Goehler and Kyle Romeo picked up assists for Lansing, which outshot Marathon 10-6. The Olympians had the edge in corner kicks, 6-3. Kenyon DePuy made six saves for Marathon while Sean O’Callahan had two saves for Lansing.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

Marathon 2, Union Springs/Port Byron 1: First there was a one-day delay and then a site change before the Olympians finally got the chance to post a win over Union Springs-Port Byron in IAC action Wednesday.

Heavy rains Monday forced the game to be postponed in Marathon Tuesday and Lovell Field did not dry out enough by Wednesday, so the contest was played in Union Springs with the Olympians still considered the home team.

The first half was scoreless before Abby Tallman put the Olympians in front 1-0 in the second half, Jordan Loope assisting. Sabrina Westmiler tied the game for US/PB, but Daisy Allen delivered the game-winner on a direct kick for the Olympians.

“Kristi Walley made some amazing saves and kept us in position to win the game,” Marathon coach Elizabeth Duncan said. “It was a very big win against a Class B school.”

Walley made 13 saves in the Marathon goal. Morgan Lupo recorded six saves for Union Springs/Port Byron. Both teams took four corner kicks. US/ PB took 28 shots while Marathon had 10 shots.

