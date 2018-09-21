Homer girls blank Phoenix

The Homer Central girls’ soccer team came out strong and it translated into the Trojans’ first OHSL Liberty American Division victory this season.

With three goals, all from different players, the Trojans shut out Phoenix 3-0 on George Butts Field. Homer improves to 1-4 in division play and 2-4-1 overall. The Firebirds fall to 1-4 in the division and 3-6 overall.

In OHSL boys’ play, host Christian Brothers Academy topped Homer 4-1.

GIRLS

Homer 3, Phoenix 0: “The girls played really hard tonight and not only managed to score goals but also maintained a shutout,” Homer coach Morgan Seibel said. “Every player out on the field tonight played with intensity and drive. We are already looking forward to our game against Mexico and bringing that same drive and intensity to that game.”

A pair of Trojans scored their first varsity goals in the first half. Katie Britt got Homer going as she scored unassisted goal 7:14 into the game. Gracie Patriarco made with 2-0 three minutes later and that score held up until halftime. Maddy Cole scored a big insurance goal with 30:04 left in the game on a penalty kick.

Homer outshot Phoenix 13-4 while holding a 3-1 edge in corner kicks. Catherine Apker made three saves in goal for the Trojans and Mia Lin had one save. Emma Clark would make 10 saves for Phoenix. Homer will host Mexico Saturday at 11 a.m. on Butts Field in an OHSL Liberty Division contest

BOYS

CBA 4, Homer 1: The Trojans got a late goal, but by then the host Brothers had taken control of the OHSL Liberty Division contest.

“We played them hard at the start of the game first half, but just couldn’t stop the attacks and eventually CBA put nice plays together,” Homer coach Kevin Douglass said. “CBA controlled the game during the first half, not allowing us a shot on net. We struggled tonight with some game-related injuries and that made our bench even shorter, with three of our players needing to come out of the contest.”

Benito Vlassis scored the first and third CBA goals of the first half with a tally in between by Jack Harrigan. Matt Potenza made in 4-0 with 29:32 left in the second half. Potenza, John Hulslander, Daniel Melvin and Ayo Oguntola each picked up one assist.

Ben Herman got Homer’s goal off an assist from Marcus Karam with 6:10 remaining in the game.

CBA had 19 shots while Homer took five. The Brothers had 10 corner kicks to none for the Trojans. Ethan Lunas made nine saves for the Trojans andRocco DeLorenzo recorded four saves for CBA.

Homer will visit Cortland High Saturday for a noon non-league contest on Moiseichik Field.

Homer JV boys lost 4-0 at CBA Thursday to fall to 1-7.

“CBA had a good first touch and moved the ball up the field well,” Homer coach Chad Totman said. “They also had players who could shoot from a distance, which we had to adjust to with tighter marks. Jared Matthews almost scored on a tight play in the box. Zander Johnson played well in goal and eliminated many opportunities with his positioning.”

Johnson had three saves as CBA had 26 shots, many of those off the mark. Homer had three shots and no corner kicks.

The Trojan JVs will face Cortland High Saturday at 10 a.m. on Moiseichik Field.

Like this: Like Loading...