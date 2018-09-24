Fun on the first day of fall

Brooke Kemak and her niece Kennedy Eaton, 10, walked out of the corn maze Saturday sweaty and smiling. They were almost done solving the game.

“It was hard,” Kemak said.

It had taken the pair 50 minutes to get through the 2.2-mile portion of the maze at Trinity Valley Dairy Farm on Route 13 in Homer and gather all of the clues to the game. They still had a 0.4-mile portion to do before they would figure out the answer and get a free doughnut. However, Kemak and Eaton agreed they’d do it again.

“I think it’s awesome,” Kemak said. “I want to come back. I’m certainly going to spread the word.”

Kemak said the best part about the maze is that it’s fun for adults, too. She said she plans to get a bigger group of friends together for her next trip.

The seven-acre corn maze opened earlier this month at the farm, which produces its own dairy products for retail sale and operates a farm store. The 2.6- mile maze is shaped like a scarecrow surrounded by pumpkins. People are also able to play a game inside the maze based on the board game Clue.

Six stops in the maze — if one finds them — eliminates a person, weapon and place until wanderers are left with one item in each category to solve the game. Once solved, people can turn in their board to get a free doughnut.

The dairy farm has been open for four years and in July owner Branden Brown decided he wanted to do something to keep people at the farm longer.

“Fall is our favorite time of the year,” he said. “We decided we wanted to do something different and people seem to be really happy.”

Julianna Martin, of Georgia, left, and her daughter Tallulah Martin-Moir, 2, find their way through a corn maze Saturday at Trinity Valley Farms in East Homer.

He said during the first two weekends 1,100 people came through the maze. He even noted one family had stayed for five hours eating treats and playing on the swing set. This past Saturday hundreds had already visited by 1 p.m.

Some of the visitors walked the whole maze, while others like Julianna Martin walked only a small portion with her 2-year-old daughter Tallulah Martin-Moir. Martin was spending the day with friends at the farm. She watched as her daughter smiled and jumped around excitedly. They had played on the tire swings, drank cider and ate treats like doughnuts.

Kirk and Jeannine Glundal took their 5-year-old daughter Brianna to the farm. She raced over to tell Martin all about the tractor ride.

“We saw cows and went on the road,” Brianna said.

Brown said seeing all of the families enjoying the first day of fall going through the maze and running around the farm was everything he had envisioned.

“Corn mazes are a fall time activity,” he said. “I think people are happy to have one close by.”

Brown said he plans to keep doing the maze and may do the farm’s logo as the design next year. He also said he will allow employees and their families to walk through the maze with flashlights to see if it would be possible to expand the hours later into the night.

