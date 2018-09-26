High-ranked teams battle: Dryden edges Marathon

In Interscholastic Athletic Conference boys’ soccer, the size of the school may only determine the number of players on a roster, but not always the quality of those players. Such was the case Tuesday as two long-time rivals met when Dryden High played host to Marathon.

The Purple Lions are ranked 18th in the latest New York State Class B poll while the Olympians are 10th in Class D.

It all came down to one shot that found the back of the net. Braden Russell connected from 30 yards out with 13:35 left in the second half to lift Dryden to the 1-0 IAC North Division victory. The Purple Lions improve to 8-0-1 overall while the Olympians dip to 8-2.

“This was an classic Dryden-Marathon battle,” Dryden coach Laszlo Engel said. “The game was end-to-end from start to finish. We were able to move the ball well in the first half, but the field got too slick for either team to really possess the ball.

“Braden won the ball in the back and took all the space in front of him. He took the shot and the ball hit the ground next to the keeper who almost made the save. It slipped through and into the goal. We talked about just shooting the ball at halftime so Braden did. It worked out for us. Neither team ever gave up and time expired with us ahead by the goal. It could easily have gone either way. A fun game to coach and watch.”

Dryden held a slim 12-10 edge in shots while Marathon enjoyed a 5-3 advantage in corner kicks. Kenyon DePuy was credited with seven saves for the Olympians. Steven Morrow made six saves for the Purple Lions.

Dryden and Marathon will both return to action Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Dryden travels to Southern Cayuga while Marathon heads to Union Springs-Port Byron.

CROSS COUNTRY

Groton Central was the site for a five-team IAC dual meet.

In the boys’ varsity race, Trumansburg took top honors with 36 points. Newark Valley was next with 48 points followed by Groton 94, Marathon 95 and Candor 102.

On the girls’ varsity side, Newark Valley topped Trumansburg 21-35. Groton, Marathon and Candor were incomplete.

Jonny Sherwood from Newark Valley won the boys’ race in a time of 17:37.

Lucas Baker of Marathon took second in 18:10 and Groton’s Robert Brehm was fourth in 18:50.

Completing the Groton scoring five were Brennan Brockway 16th (15th scoring) in 20:28.3, Tommy Miller 24th (22nd) in 21:55.6, Colin Morey 29th (25th) in 22:28.3 and Kris Willard 35th (28th) in 23:03.1.

Rounding out the Marathon scoring five were Gabriel Teeter 19th (18th) in 21:11.6, Markus Bray 22nd (20th) in 21:42.7, Thomas White 27th (24th) in 22:26.4 and Evan Tickner 40th (31st) in 24:50.

Sophie Stewart led a Newark Valley girls’ sweep of the first four finishing positions with her winning time of 21:22.

Groton’s runners were Zoe Barclay in fifth place with a time of 22:34.5, Jaylyn Comstock 15th in 25:07.6, Jacey Hatfield 17th in 25:21.6 and Jasmine Garrow 30th in 30:37.9.

Aliesha Howard paced the Marathon runners as she finished sixth in 23:21.4. Marlene Muschkowitz was 12th in 24:21 and Caitlyn Stanton 25th in 28:34.9.

