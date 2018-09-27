Trio of local squads victorious

The Cincinnatus girls’ soccer team improved to 10-0 overall Wednesday with a 4-0 non-league win over visiting Marathon.

In Central Counties League boys’ games, Cincinnatus was a 5-1 winner at Madison and visiting McGraw beat Stockbridge Valley 4-0.

GIRLS

Cincinnatus 4, Marathon 0: Delaney Rutan scored twice for the Red Lions while Kyla Sustad had a goal and two assists, Montana Wolf a goal and an assist and Kiana Guinn an assist. Goalie Kara Steacy made five saves, the winners with advantages in shots (18-7) and corner kicks (10-2). Kristi Walley stopped eight shots for the Olympians.

“Despite the rain we controlled the game,” Cincy coach Lisa Sustad said, her team currently ranked seventh in the state in Class D. “We had 12 shots in the first half. Delaney scored off Kyla’s corner kick. In the second half Kyla scored, with an assist from Montana, and the team gained confidence. Kyla assisted Montana’s shot over the goalie’s head. Then Delaney, with an assist from Kiana, found the back of the net. The defense played a solid game and worked to get Kara her eighth shutout of the season.”

The Red Lions meet McGraw Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at the SUNY Cortland Stadium Complex.

BOYS

Cincinnatus 5, Madison 1: Nolan Rice scored three goals as Cincy, tied for 15th in the state in Class D, improved to 6-0 in league play and 8-2 overall. Cason Stafford had a goal and an assist, Jeffrey Rice one goal and Caden Stafford four assists. Goalie Kooper Vosburg made four saves in his first varsity start while Jake Vedder stopped six shots for the Blue Devils (3-3, 5-4). Josh Neidhart scored the hosts’ only goal and Eamonn Shields had the assist. Cincy had a 21-10 shot advantage and a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.

“We had possession of the ball about 80 percent of the game,” Red Lions coach Gordy Brown said. “Nolan played an amazing game, Kooper did a good job in his first varsity start, Cason Stafford, along with Nolan, ran midfield like a beast, Ryan Petty at sweeper stopped about 90 percent of Madison’s attacks and Trent Streichert played well at outside fullback.”

Cincy faces McGraw at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, also at SUNY Cortland.

Wet weather skews schedule

Wednesday’s wet weather washed out a few local high school athletic events.

• The Cortland High golf team’s match at Oswego was postponed until Monday at 3:30 p.m.

• The Purple Tiger varsity and JV field hockey teams’ home games with Cicero-North Syracuse were both postponed until Oct. 6 at 2 p.m. The varsity game will be played on Moiseichik Field and the JV game will take place on the field hockey/lacrosse field.

• The Homer Central girls’ tennis team’s match at Cazenovia was rained out and has yet to be rescheduled.

McGraw 4, Stockbridge Valley 1: Brendan May had a goal and two assists and Caleb Smith a goal and an assist to lead the Eagles, now 5-2 league and 6-3 overall. Logan Eaton and Caleb Knickerbocker each scored once and Jaycob White had an assist while Tyler Card made three saves and Smith stopped two shots as they combined for the shutout.

The visitors led 14-6 in shots and 7-5 in corner kicks. Goalie Wyatt Reed made 11 saves for the Cougars (1 5, 1-8).

“We came out strong and didn’t let up,” McGraw coach Jamey Crumb said. “I haven’t seen us possess and move the ball like that in a while and it was nice to see us playing together. Our defense limited their chances yet again and shut down most of their attack. The objective now is to get healthy so we can play at full strength Saturday night against Cincinnatus.”

