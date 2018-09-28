New relief effort rolls forward

People have until 6 p.m. today to donate goods at Stupid Choppers to send to North Carolina in wake of Hurricane Florence.

Last year, the company, now located at 206 Tompkins St., along with a group of volunteers from Dryden sent three tractor-trailers filled with goods to Texas in wake of Hurricane Harvey.

This year, its’ sending goods again — only this time to North Carolina in wake of Hurricane Florence.

The death toll for Florence has increased again, to 48 people in three states, 37 of them in North Carolina. The latest was an 85-year-old man who died Tuesday of an infection from an injury during cleanup. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said 1,500 people remain in shelters two weeks after the slow-moving storm dumped 3 feet of water and caused between $20 billion and $30 billion in damage.

On Thursday, a handful of pallets sat in front of Stupid Choppers. On them were cases of bottled water and diapers. They need more. “Everything,” said Nikki Davi, a relations specialist with the Cortland County Chamber of Commerce.

“Non-perishables, pet food, hygiene products,” added Jimmy Grant, one of the organizers of the donation effort.

Items needed include:

• Non-perishable food.

• Cases of bottled water.

• Paper products.

• Cleaning supplies.

• Children’s coloring books and crayons.

• First aid supplies.

• Trash bags.

• Plastic sandwich bags.

However, people have only until 6 p.m. today to donate at Stupid Choppers. A second dropoff site will remain open after 6 p.m. at the Dryden Agway at 59 W. Main St.

Donations leave Saturday. “We really have to have stuff on time,” Jason McRae, owner of Stupid Choppers, has said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Like this: Like Loading...