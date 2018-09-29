5 Simple Ways to Lower Your Cholesterol

SPONSORED CONTENT FROM CORTLAND REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER

You can’t see it; you can’t feel it, and without a blood test, you don’t know you have it. Cholesterol. We need a certain amount of it to help digest foods and make Vitamin D, but too much of it can cause strokes, heart disease and death.

Cholesterol, a waxy substance found in our cell membranes, comes in two forms: HDL and LDL. HDL – high density lipoprotein – is good because it helps bring cholesterol from the body back to the liver, which then removes it. LDL is low-density lipoprotein and when it combines with other substances, it forms a plaque that sticks to the walls of our arteries, slowing the flow of oxygen-rich blood through our bodies while resulting in a range of illnesses. Family history, diet, diabetes and our activity levels all contribute to our cholesterol levels.

“We human beings are the only mammals with LDL cholesterol in the three digits,” says Dr. Jorge Davidenko, a cardiologist with Cortland Regional Medical Practice. “Most mammals are below an LDL of 100.”

A reasonable LDL level is below 130. “I don’t like to see anything above that,” Davidenko says. “A few lifestyle changes can bring down that level. If a patient has an LDL level of 200 or more, that’s a no brainer. Lifestyle changes alone are not going to do it. I’m going to prescribe medication to help bring it down.”

Willing to try and lower your bad cholesterol without medication? These five adjustments to your daily routine could be just what the doctor ordered:

1. Switch to a low fat diet. “The enemy in our diet comes from animal fat and saturated fat. We shouldn’t eat red meat more than once a week, and that’s really difficult in a country of red meat eaters,” Davidenko says. Michelle Nardi, Cortland Regional’s lead clinical dietician, agrees, “A 2000 calorie per day diet should contain just 67 grams of fat.” To get the fat that our bodies need for energy and to help absorb certain nutrients, Nardi says look to unsaturated fats found in foods such as salmon, avocados, almonds, walnuts and sunflower seeds. Nardi and Dr. Davidenko both encourage eating more chicken and fish and cutting back on red and processed meats. Some foods in moderation are OK. “Eggs get a bad reputation because of their cholesterol content,” Nardi points out. “But we’re learning dietary intake of saturated fats may have more of an effect on the level of cholesterol in our blood than the amount of cholesterol we eat. I would recommend limiting egg yolks to about three days a week.”

2. Add a little fiber. Nardi recommends eating 25 grams of fiber a day noting that most people eat less than 15 grams a day. “Aim for a minimum of four to five cups of fruits and veggies per day,” she says. “Eat different types to get a variety of nutrients.” Be sure to add fiber to your diet gradually to “avoid symptoms such as gas or bloating,” Nardi recommends.

3. Exercise. “Exercise is one of the best ways to increase your good cholesterol,” says Dr. Davidenko. The American Heart Association recommends at least 30 minutes of exercise five days a week. Try activities that get your heart pumping – running or jogging, riding a bike, or taking a brisk walk are good options. Nardi says if that’s too much for you at the start, begin with five minutes a day and gradually increase. Just be sure to check with your doctor before starting any exercise program.

4. No Smoking! Smoking raises bad cholesterol levels at the same time it lowers your good cholesterol. Smoking affects your lungs, making it harder to breathe so you’re less likely to keep up with the exercise program that’s helping increase your good cholesterol. Negative effects on cholesterol that result from smoking can be reversed, so Dr. Davidenko says stop if you’re a smoker and don’t start if you’re not.

5. Don’t Give Up. Nardi notes that it’s easy to get frustrated with all the recommendations and restrictions on a healthy diet, so she suggests you “look at your entire diet picture – too much of anything can be a bad thing. Just remember the major tenants of a heart-healthy diet – more fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and whole grains.” Dr. Davidenko agrees: “Just because you’ve done one thing wrong doesn’t mean that you’ve destroyed your whole health program and that you can go back to your old ways. It just means that you have to bounce back to the diet, and that diet bounce back is the best exercise you can do.”

