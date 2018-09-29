ADVERTISEMENT

Know the signs and symptoms of opioid abuse

September 29, 2018 Sponsored Content

SPONSORED CONTENT BY CORTLAND AREA COMMUNITIES THAT CARE

Physical Signs
• Loss or increase in appetite; unexplained weight loss or gain
• Small pupils, decreased respiratory rate and a non-responsive state are all signs of opioid intoxication
• Nausea, vomiting, sweating, shaky hands, feet or head, and large pupils are all signs of opioid withdrawal

Behavioral Signs
• Change in attitude/personality
• Change in friends; new hangouts
• Avoiding contact with family
• Change in activities, hobbies or sports
• Drop in grades or work performance
• Isolation and secretive behavior
• Moodiness, irritability, nervousness, giddiness, nodding off
• Wearing long-sleeved shirts or layers of clothing out of season
• Stealing

Advanced Warning Signs
• Missing medications
• Burnt or missing spoons/bottle caps
• Missing shoelaces/belts
• Small bags with powder residue
• Syringes

GET HELP
Family Counseling Services
www.fcscortland.org
10 N. Main St.
Cortland, NY 13045
(607) 753-0234
www.fcscortland.org
Services: Mental Health and Chemical
Dependency outpatient counseling available to youth, adults, and families.

Cortland Prevention Resources

Beacon Center
www.Beaconcenter.net
20 Crawford St.
Cortland, NY 13045
(607) 428-5601
Services: Outpatient counseling

Syracuse Recovery Services
www.syracuserecoveryservices.net
17 Main St., Suite 411
Cortland, NY 13045
(607) 756-4167
Services: Drug and alcohol treatment and medication management

To learn more about how to prevent Rx drug abuse and addiction, visit cortlandareactc.org/Rx.

