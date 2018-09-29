SPONSORED CONTENT BY CORTLAND AREA COMMUNITIES THAT CARE
KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF OPIOID ABUSE
Physical Signs
• Loss or increase in appetite; unexplained weight loss or gain
• Small pupils, decreased respiratory rate and a non-responsive state are all signs of opioid intoxication
• Nausea, vomiting, sweating, shaky hands, feet or head, and large pupils are all signs of opioid withdrawal
Behavioral Signs
• Change in attitude/personality
• Change in friends; new hangouts
• Avoiding contact with family
• Change in activities, hobbies or sports
• Drop in grades or work performance
• Isolation and secretive behavior
• Moodiness, irritability, nervousness, giddiness, nodding off
• Wearing long-sleeved shirts or layers of clothing out of season
• Stealing
Advanced Warning Signs
• Missing medications
• Burnt or missing spoons/bottle caps
• Missing shoelaces/belts
• Small bags with powder residue
• Syringes
GET HELP
Family Counseling Services
www.fcscortland.org
10 N. Main St.
Cortland, NY 13045
(607) 753-0234
Services: Mental Health and Chemical
Dependency outpatient counseling available to youth, adults, and families.
Cortland Prevention Resources
Beacon Center
www.Beaconcenter.net
20 Crawford St.
Cortland, NY 13045
(607) 428-5601
Services: Outpatient counseling
Syracuse Recovery Services
www.syracuserecoveryservices.net
17 Main St., Suite 411
Cortland, NY 13045
(607) 756-4167
Services: Drug and alcohol treatment and medication management
To learn more about how to prevent Rx drug abuse and addiction, visit cortlandareactc.org/Rx.