KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF OPIOID ABUSE

Physical Signs

• Loss or increase in appetite; unexplained weight loss or gain

• Small pupils, decreased respiratory rate and a non-responsive state are all signs of opioid intoxication

• Nausea, vomiting, sweating, shaky hands, feet or head, and large pupils are all signs of opioid withdrawal

Behavioral Signs

• Change in attitude/personality

• Change in friends; new hangouts

• Avoiding contact with family

• Change in activities, hobbies or sports

• Drop in grades or work performance

• Isolation and secretive behavior

• Moodiness, irritability, nervousness, giddiness, nodding off

• Wearing long-sleeved shirts or layers of clothing out of season

• Stealing

Advanced Warning Signs

• Missing medications

• Burnt or missing spoons/bottle caps

• Missing shoelaces/belts

• Small bags with powder residue

• Syringes

GET HELP

Family Counseling Services

www.fcscortland.org

10 N. Main St.

Cortland, NY 13045

(607) 753-0234

www.fcscortland.org

Services: Mental Health and Chemical

Dependency outpatient counseling available to youth, adults, and families.

Cortland Prevention Resources

Beacon Center

www.Beaconcenter.net

20 Crawford St.

Cortland, NY 13045

(607) 428-5601

Services: Outpatient counseling

Syracuse Recovery Services

www.syracuserecoveryservices.net

17 Main St., Suite 411

Cortland, NY 13045

(607) 756-4167

Services: Drug and alcohol treatment and medication management

To learn more about how to prevent Rx drug abuse and addiction, visit cortlandareactc.org/Rx.

