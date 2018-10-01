Cortland’s boys, girls sweep Oswego

The Cortland boys’ soccer team did all its scoring in the first half and goalie Josh Henry made seven saves for his fourth shutout of the season Saturday in a 2-0 SCAC Empire Division win over visiting Oswego.

The Purple Tiger girls’ soccer team also hosted Oswego in an SCAC Empire Division game Saturday and came away with a 4-1 victory.

BOYS

Cortland 2, Oswego 0: Ethan Myers and Grayson Jones both converted headers for CHS, now 3-5-2 in league 4-5-2 overall. Myers scored in the 19th minute off a corner from Martin Monroe and Grayson’s goal came in the 23rd minute, assisted by Chris Tanner’s cross. The winners took 20 shots to 13 for the Buccaneers (1-8-1, 2-8-1) and had a 6-3 advantage in corner kicks. Oswego goalie Andrew Bornheimer made 13 saves. Henry has now stopped 105 shots this season.

“We came out strong and had 13 shots in the first half,” Cortland coach Luke Schweider said. “The team played great soccer. The game was very physical and we were able to keep it together and finish with the win.”

The Purple Tigers visit Fulton at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

GIRLS

Cortland 4, Oswego 1: Grace Call scored two goals and Tori Cruz had a goal and two assists to pace the Purple Tigers, now 8-2 in the league and 9-2 overall. Ella Quick scored one goal while Kaitlyn Pratt and Lillian Quick each had an assist and goalie Marissa Gilmore didn’t make any saves. Vanessa Flint opened the scoring for Oswego (4-6, 4-6-1) 8:48 into the game, but Ella Quick equalized, assisted by Cruz, 28 seconds later. Call got the next two goals, at 23:47 assisted by Pratt and at 28:10 off an assist from Cruz, and Cruz closed out the scoring at 47:10 assisted by Lillian Quick.

The hosts had advantages of 14-2 in shots and 9-1 on penalty corners.

“In addition to citing the pointgetters and Gilmore, CHS coach Ilona Ryon noted that “Oswego was doing well on throw-ins and was able to generate some offensive attacks that were eventually stopped by the back line of Jenicah Brown, Maia Quick, Alex Gier and Hannah Partigianoni.”

The Cortland girls visit Fulton Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

