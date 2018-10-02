Homer Trojans and Cazenovia soccer girls battle to OT tie

The Homer Central girls soccer team had to come from behind twice against Cazenovia and the Trojans would settle for a 2-2 tie after 100 minutes of play in OHSL Liberty Division action on George Butts Field Monday night.

It would be junior Maddy Cole netting both Homer goals as the Trojans improve to 4-4-1 in the Liberty American Division and 5-5-2 overall. Cazenovia stands at 7-0-1 in the Liberty National Division and 8-4-1 overall.

“We really held it together,” Cole said. “We didn’t let them score anymore against us. We passed well and we didn’t let them win. It was a rough game with a lot of shuffling, but we really held it together. They were a tough team, but we were tougher.”

“I told my girls it takes a lot of heart and a lot of character to come from behind two times,” Homer coach Morgan Seibel said. “That’s exactly what they did. We never acted like the game was over. We kept fighting the entire time. We found our opportunities and finished them.”

Grace Rajkowski gave Cazenovia a 1-0 lead with 17:22 left to play in the first half with her unassisted goal.

Cole broke free five minutes later and netted the equalizer for the Trojans as the two teams headed into halftime deadlocked at 1-1.

As the second half unfolded, the Lakers took the lead at 2-1 when Maddy Gavitt broke free on the right wing and fired a shot into the back of the net with 17:30 remaining in the second half.

After a Cazenovia foul, Homer got a direct kick from 29 yards out. After hooking a direct kick from the left wing just wide of the right post a few minutes earlier, Cole struck this second chance well and tucked the ball just inside the right post to tie the game at 2-2 with 7:59 remaining. Cole leads the team in goals scored with 10 this season and points with 20.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates,” Cole said. “They really help me be my best.”

In the first 10-minute overtime, Cazenovia kept play in the Homer defensive much of the time, but the

Trojans got the lone shot that was off the mark.

In the second 10-minute overtime, the Lakers picked up the attack even more, but the Trojans again weathered the storm. Cazenovia did get off three shots with two off the mark. The final try was on target with 25 seconds remaining, but Trojan goalkeeper Catherine Apker smothered the ball for her 11th save of the game.

“We put full faith in Catherine back there,” Seibel said. “She never lets us down. She works super hard, she’s a good communicator and she is able to outlet the ball well. I’m not sure how she gets to the ball sometimes, but she doesn’t fail us.

“One thing I always tell the girls is to play our game. A physical game is never one I’ve coached them on and it’s not something I encourage playing. It’s how players get hurt. I tell the girls to keep finding feet and pass the ball around to avoid the injuries.”

Cazenovia had a 14-9 advantage in shots and the Lakers held a 5-2 edge in corner kicks. Tessa Hansknecht had two saves for for Cazenovia.

Homer will return to OHSL Liberty Division action Friday. the Trojans travel to Skaneateles for a 6:30 p.m. game at the high school. The JV teams play at 4:30 p.m. at the Waterman Elementary School in Skaneateles.

HOMER JVs were tied 1-1 at halftime against Cazenovia Monday, but the Lakers scored five goals in the second half for the 6-1 win at Homer Junior High School.

Sarah Sovocool scored the Homer goal as the Trojans fall to 3-5-1 overall.

Cazenovia had 23 shots while Homer took six shots. The Lakers held a 5-1 edge in corner kicks. Jane Gugerty made 11 saves the first half for Homer while Briann Tinker had six second half saves.

Like this: Like Loading...