McGraw boys, Cincinnatus girls notch wins

The McGraw boys’ soccer team converted a one-goal halftime lead into a romp Monday in scoring a 10-2 Central Counties League win over host Brookfield.

In a non-league girls’ game, visiting Cincinnatus improved to 14-0 with a 2-1 win over Class A Carthage.

BOYS

McGraw 10, Brookfield 2: The Eagles scored eight unanswered goals in the second half after leading by just 3-2 at intermission and are now 7-3 in league play and 9-4 overall. Tyler Card led the winners with three goals and two assists while Jaycob White (one assist), Brendan May and Logan Eaton scored twice each, Jackson Card had a goal and an assist and Sam Parks had one assist. Caleb Smith made five saves and Tyler Card three saves as they shared time in the McGraw goal.

The Eagles had a 21-15 shot advantage and took two corner kicks to Brookfield’s three. Austin Layman and Kodie Abrams scored once each for the Beavers (5-5, 5-6-1) and Cody VanNort had an assist while goalie Colt Morgan made four saves.

“We needed a win like this,” McGraw coach Jamey Crumb said. “We came out a little slow and shaky defensively, but we got rolling in the second half and everyone was firing on all cylinders. When we only take one or two touches and pass the ball quickly we play so much better and it allows us to attack more open space. That mixed combined with having players who can shoot and finish is a good combination.

“Tyler’’s big foot and hustle really help us when he plays the field and we saw that today. His brother Jackson was taking on defenders on the outside all night long and created a lot of our chances. Brendan and Logan continued to hustle and put shots on goal like they have been doing all year, and our other captain, Jaycob White, who is a huge part of our style of play, finally got his first goals of the season. That was really nice to see because he?’s been working extremely hard all year for us.”

The Eagles host Marathon today at 4:30 p.m. in a non-league game.

GIRLS

Cincinnatus 2, Carthage 1: Delaney Rutan scored both goals for the Red Lions, the first coming just 38 seconds into the game. Makayla Shaw converted a penalty kick for the Comets (6-7-1) with 6:07 left in the first to tie the score, and Rutan scored the game-winner, off an assist from Montana Wolf, 4:26 into the second half.

Carthage had advantages in both shots, 12-10, and corner kicks, 4-2. Cincy goalie Kara Steacy made 10 saves to six for Carthage’s Kiannah Ward.

“Carthage underestimated us and we caught them off guard with an early goal,” Red Lions coach Lisa Sustad said. “We possessed the ball while they played long ball. The penalty kick was a horrible call.”

Cincy hosts DeRuyter Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. in a CCL contest.

Like this: Like Loading...