Cortland squads win; boys gain sectionals

Cortland’s High’s varsity soccer teams both beat Auburn in SCAC Empire Division games Tuesday, the boys clinching a sectional berth with a 6-1 romp as Grayson Jones scored four goals and added an assist and the girls posting a 5-0 shutout win.

BOYS

Cortland 6, Auburn 1: Jones scored in the third and 17th minutes to give the Purple Tigers, now 4-7-2 league and 6-7-2 overall, all the goals they’d need. Chris Tanner scored the other two goals as CHS assured itself of the .400 overall winning percentage that qualifies for sectionals. Nick Litzenberger, Ethan Myers, Caleb Marsh and goalie Josh Henry each had an assist, Henry with six saves to give him 401 in his three-year varsity career.

Kaleb Fasce scored for the Maroons (0-11-1, 1-12-1) to make it a 4-1 game and goalie Kieran Scanlan made 16 saves, his team outshot 23-8. Cortland also had a 5-1 edge in corner kicks.

“We came out strong knowing they needed this win to make sectionals,” Purple Tigers coach Luke Schweider said. “We were able to put four goals in quickly and knew that we just needed to keep playing how we were to seal the victory. We played with heart throughout the entire game. The teamwork displayed tonight was outstanding. We possessed the ball, moved it into open space, played great defense, and were able to penetrate and score. This team deserves to be where they are right now and this game portrayed that. The hard work that these gentlemen have put it all offseason, pre-season, and regular season showed tonight.”

The Cortland JVs beat Auburn 10-1 to improve to 5-9 on the season, led by Max Gambitta with two goals and an assist and Alex Musci with two goals. Matt Meagley had a goal and three assists, Dennis Topchiy a goal and one assist and Mike Williams, Mike Frederick, Adam Minnard and Jon Elmore one goal each. Goalie Scott Hourigan made one save, the winners with a 29-1 shot advantage.

Both Cortland teams visit East Syracuse-Minoa Thursday, the JVs getting things started at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Cortland 5, Auburn 0: Five different players scored for the Purple Tigers (11-2, 12-2) and goalie Marissa Gilmore recorded the shutout with two saves, her teammates with a 27-3 shot advantage and five corner kicks to none for Auburn (4-7-1, 5-9-1). Kaitlyn Pratt (assist), Tori Cruz (assist), Grace Call, Lillian Quick and Tora Edwards had one goal each, Edwards with her first varsity tally, and Soleil Gutchess an assist for CHS.

“The girls played fantastic tonight,” Cortland coach Ilona Ryon said. “It’s really exciting seeing them continue to improve throughout the season. Maia Quick showed her strength tonight as she did an excellent job shielding the ball from Auburn‘s physical forwards. Margaret Starr and Amaya Willis were super fast on the outside, outrunning their mark to almost every ball, and Jenicah Brown finished the game as a forward and delivered some beautiful passes up top after fighting off several defenders.”

The Cortland JVs lost to Auburn 4-1 and fell to 3-9 on the season. Paige Ludwig had the lone goal for CHS, assisted by Kayla Swartwood.

Both Purple Tiger teams host East Syracuse-Minoa Thursday on Moiseichik Field, the JV game set to get underway at 5 p.m.

