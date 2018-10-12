Purple Tigers blank Trojans

Lauren Swartz scored three goals and goalie Morgan Zimmer made one save for the shutout to lead the way Thursday evening as the Cortland High field hockey team scored a 4-0 non-league win over visiting Homer Central on Moiseichik Field.

Swartz had a natural hat trick, scoring the first three goals of the game off penalty corner plays, and Rachel Kline had the other goal for the Purple Tigers (8-6 overall), who did all of their scoring in the second half. Abby Ricottilli, Larkin Schumacher and Meredith Meagley each had an assist for the winners, who close out the regular season by visiting East Syracuse-Minoa today at 6 p.m.

Tasie Fox made five saves in the first half and Emily Daniels stopped eight shots in the second half for the Trojans, who closed out the regular season with a 4-10-1 record. Cortland had a 16-1 shot advantage and took 10 penalty corners to Homer’s one.

“We played an amazing first half,” Homer coach Kris Wakula said. “We were close to scoring, but just couldn’t find the goal. In the second half, once Cortland scored, it took some of the energy out of us. Overall, I am happy with the season. The team really improved this year and each player showed their coachability. They listened to corrections and worked to get better. It has been such a pleasure to coach this group of players and get to know each one of them.”

“The girls played a great game, started out slow in the first half and struggled with the officiating but they came back in the second half ready to win,” CHS coach Nicole Latham said. “Lauren had a hat trick and was well-supported by her offense and midfield. The defense maintained the circle and kept the ball down on the offensive end the entire game. Abby showed incredible hustle as well as Larkin dominated midfield play.

“We’re on a hot streak right now and face ES-M again tomorrow for the second time in three days. We are firing on all cylinders and want to go into sectionals playing our best field hockey. I have been drawing up new trick corner plays that I cannot wait to implement in sectional play. I am very proud of this group; their on-field chemistry is really something special.”

Like this: Like Loading...