Groton girls repeat as champs

DRYDEN — The Groton High girls soccer team made it look easy, repeating as Interscholastic Athletic Conference Overall Small School champions with a 6-1 rout of Watkins Glen in the only blowout of the four championship games at Tompkins Cortland CC Saturday.

The Marathon boys became cochampions with Trumansburg for the IAC Overall Small School Championship after the two teams battled to a 1-1 overtime tie.

The Dryden girls dropped a 1-0 decision in their Overall Large School title game as Waverly repeated as champion.

In the opening game of the day, the Lansing boys repeated a IAC Overall Large School champions with a 2-0 victory over Elmira Notre Dame.

Groton girls 6, Watkins Glen 1: The game was actually close as Groton (15-0 overall) only led 1-0 at halftime before using five second-half goals to pull away.

“We had several opportunities to get on the scoreboard in the first half, but just couldn’t put it in the net,” Groton coach Dick Brecht said. “We didn’t make any adjustments at halftime. I told the girls that we were playing well and we just needed to finish our opportunities.”

Maggie Ossit put Groton ahead 1-0 with 32 seconds left in the first half. It was the first of four goals on the day for the sharpshooter. Her goals at the 37:30 and 31:25 marks of the second half gave the Indians a 3-0 cushion.

Haley Dean got the lone Watkins Glen (10-6) with 26:40 left in the game to make it 3-1. Ossit made it 4-1 with 23:29 remaining before Lauren Reeves found the net at the 17:38 and 15:28 marks for the 6-0 final. Reeves had two assists in the game with Ossit, Brooke Brecht and Natalia Bell each handing out one assist.

Groton held a 21-5 shot advantage and 7-1 difference in corner kicks. Cierra Barber made 15 saves in the Watkins Glen goal. Emma DeMatteo had four saves for Groton.

Groton is the top seed in the Section 4 Class D Tournament and, after a first-round bye, will host the winner of the eight seed Delhi (9-4-2) vs. nine seed Watkins Glen (10-6) game. That quarterfinal match-up will take place Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

Marathon boys 1, Trumansburg 1, OT: Braeden Morrison forced overtime with his late game goal for Marathon (13-2-1). Morrison tied the game at 1-1 with 5:15 remaining in regulation time.

Joseph Morpurgo put Trumansburg (13-1-1) in front with 21 minutes left the second half to break the 0-0 halftime deadlock.

“Both teams let scoring opportunities slip away as well as the quality goalkeeping of both teams particularly (Richard) Prosser as he made several great saves to keep the Burg in it,” Marathon coach Chip Stewart said. “The defensive work of the back four for us and, in particular Darrian Roberts and Jared O’Shea, was very helpful for us.”

Prosser had six saves for Trumansburg while Kenyon DePuy made two saves for Marathon. The Olympians held the edge in shots, 10-4, and corner kicks, 9-2.

Marathon is the top seed in Class D and will host a quarterfinal round game Friday at 3:30 p.m. against the winner of the Tuesday game between eighth seed Franklin (9-5) and ninth seed Morris (7-5).

Waverly girls 1, Dryden 0: Cora Smith scored with 12:48 left in the first half and her teammates made that goal stand up for Waverly (13-2) to repeat as an IAC overall champion.

Dryden (13-3) will head into Class B tournament action as the third seed and will host sixth seed Owego (2-11) Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

