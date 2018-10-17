McCall’s OT goal lifts Eagles

MCGRAW — The long wait and hard work was worth it for the McGraw girls’ soccer team Tuesday afternoon.

Gracie McCall scored on a direct kick with 52 seconds let in the second overtime period as the host eighth-seeded Eagles scored a 1-0 win over No. 9 Manlius-Pebble Hill in the first round of the Section 3 Class D tournament.

The winners, now 11-5 on the season, had a 22-9 shot advantage in regulation over the two 10-minute extra sessions. Lexi Stiles made six saves for McGraw while Hannah Warren stopped 18 shots for the Trojans (6-9-1). The Eagles also took two corner kicks while M-PH didn’t have any.

The game was scoreless through the two 40-minute halves, and all but the waning moments of the two overtime periods until McCall scored.

McGraw will visit first-seeded Poland, at 16-0 the state’s topranked Class D team, Thursday at 3 p.m. in a quarterfinal matchup.

“It was a strong defensive game by both teams,” Eagles coach Rachel Parker said of Tuesday’s win. “The girls have been working hard and are coming into the postseason playing their best soccer yet. We are looking forward to the game on Thursday against Poland. Games like these are what sectionals are all about.”

Like this: Like Loading...