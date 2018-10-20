Dryden, Marathon advance

Both Dryden High varsity soccer teams had tough games Friday while the path to the semifinals was a little easier for the Marathon Central boys in Section 4 quarterfinal round action Friday.

The second-seeded Purple Lion boys advanced to the Class B semifinals with a 3-2 win over seventh seed Spencer-Van Etten/ Candor while the third-seeded Dryden girls were 2-0 winners over sixth-seeded Owego in a pair of games at Tompkins Cortland Community College.

The top-seeded Olympians cruised to a 6-1 victory over visiting No. 9 Morris in Class D.

CLASS B BOYS

Dryden 3, SVEC 2: Casey Phillips scored the game-winner with 13:51 left in regulation time to advance Dryden to a Tuesday home semifinal contest with Chenango Valley at 3:30 p.m.

“A very intense game that got a bit chippy,” Dryden coach Laszlo Engel said. “We were a sloppy tonight, but SVEC worked hard and took advantage of our mistakes, scoring two break away goals. We will work on playing more confidently and being more prepared to start a game. We had a much better second half coming away with a single goal, but still much better.”

Each team scored two goals in the first half. Felix Abel-Ferretti gave the Purple Lions a 1-0 lead to minutes into play by poking a loose ball into an open net. Alex Doucett tied the game at 1-1 for SVEC on a breakaway.

Phillips put Dryden back in front 2-1 four minutes after the Doucett goal. Abel-Ferretti assisted on both Phillips goals. SVEC knotted the game at 2-2 with 22 seconds left in the half as Lance Jensen converted a breakaway opportunity.

Dryden dominated shots 18-6 and corner kicks 7-2. Brauden Krebs kept SVEC in the game with 15 saves. Steve Morrow made three saves for Dryden.

CLASS B GIRLS

Dryden 2, Owego 0: Dryden scored once in each half despite holding a 10-1 advantage in shots.

Alex Brotherton got the first Purple Lion goal off an assist from Ally Deeley 18 minutes into the game, which remained tight until Deeley collected the second Dryden goal with 1.7 seconds left in the contest. Sophia Lynch assisted on the play.

Dryden held a 7-2 edge in corner kicks. Macey Harrell recorded five saves for Owego. Hallie Allport made one save for the Purple Lions.

Dryden advanced to the semifinals Wednesday at secondseeded Waverly in a 3:30 p.m. start.

CLASS D BOYS

Marathon 6, Morris 1: Cameron Neilson scored three goals and Diego Castellot netted two goals to go with two assists as the top seeded Olympians rolled to a 6-1 quarterfinal round victory on their home field.

Marathon had a balanced out with three goals in the first half for a 3-0 cushion before outscoring Morris 3-1 in the second half. Andrew Tillotson scored the other Olympian goal.

Scott Murphy collected the Mustangs’ goal with an assist from Nate Edwards.

Marathon controlled the statistics with a 14-4 advantage in shots and 6-2 edge in corner kicks. Edwards made six saves for Morris with one save by Matt Murphy. Kenyon DePuy and Mason O’Donnell each made one save for the Olympians.

Marathon will travel to the Wright National Fields in Oneonta Tuesday for its semifinal match-up with fourth-seeded Gilboa at 3 p.m.

