Olympians back in D title game

ONEONTA — The Marathon Central boys’ soccer team is heading back to the Section 4 Class D championship game.

Diego Castellot and Cameron Neilson each scored three goals Tuesday as the top-seeded Olympians (15-2-1) rolled to a 9-0 semifinal round win over fourth seed Gilboa-Conesville at the Wright National Fields in Oneonta.

“It was the best we moved the ball in a long time,” Marathon coach Chip Stewart said. Marathon scored 11 seconds into the game as Neilson sent a ball from the right flank and Castellot had a strong finish. The Olympians would lead 4-0 at halftime.

Braeden Morrison, Trent O’Neil and Evan Larabee scored one goal each for Marathon. Neilson added two assists while Mason O’Donnell handed out four assists. Jared O’Shea had one assist for the Olympians.

Marathon took 21 shots and six corner kicks while holding Gilboa-Conesville to no shots or corner kicks. Kenyon DePuy was untested in the Olympians’ goal while Tyler Fredenburgh made nine saves for Gilboa-Conesville.

Marathon will return to Oneonta Saturday to face a familiar foe in South Kortright. The second-seeded Rams (18-0) were 4-2 winners over 11th seed Milford in Tuesday’s other semifinal game to earn their fifth straight trip to the Class D final.

“Hopefully the third time is a charm,” Stewart said of facing the Rams again after his team lost 2-1 in last year’s title game and 5-1 in the 2016 semifinals.

