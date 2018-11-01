4 charged in Homer, C’ville break-ins

Four people were charged this week in a series of five break-ins at four businesses between Oct. 13 and Oct. 20 at businesses in Cortlandville and Homer, Cortland County sheriff’s officers said.

Thomas M. Shutts, 18 of Elm Street, Cortland; Taylor A. Funkhouser, 21, of Stramba Road, Freetown, and unidentified 15- and 16-year-olds were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday. They were charged in connection with break-ins:

• Oct. 13 — Classy Chassy Carwash, 876 Route 13, Cortlandville, where police say Funkhouser, Shutts and the 16-year-old caused $858 in damage and stole $250. Funkhouse, the 16-year-old and the 15-year-old were also accused of breaking in again Oct. 14.

• Oct. 15 — Super Cream Ice Cream, Route 281, Homer, where village police and sheriff’s officers said Shutts and the 16-year-old forced entry and stole money from the cash registers.

• Oct. 20 — CNY Power Sports, 3871 Route 11, Cortlandville, where sheriff’s officers said Shutts and the 16-year-old forced entry and rode several vehicles around the property, then stole two vehicles, abandoning them near Route 13 and Loring Crossing Road, causing $2,800 in damage to the property and $5,154 in damage to vehicles.

• An undated burglary at CNY Rental on Port Watson Street in Cortland, where the 16-year-old was charged, and in which city police investigated.

Shutts was charged with second-degree grand larceny, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree conspiracy, felonies; fifth-degree conspiracy, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and petit larceny, misdemeanors. He was arraigned in Cortlandville Town Court and sent to the Cortland County Jail on $3,000 bail or $6,000 bond pending an appearance at 11 a.m. Monday in town court.

Funkhouser was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree conspiracy, felonies; fourth-degree conspiracy, fifth-degree conspiracy, fourth-degree criminal mischief and two counts of petit larceny, misdemeanors. He was arraigned in Cortlandville Town Court and released to Alternatives to Incarceration pending a 1 p.m. Nov. 26 appearance in town court.

The 16-year-old was charged with second-degree grand larceny, three counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree conspiracy, felonies; fourth-degree criminal mischief, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, two counts of petit larceny and three counts of fifth-degree conspiracy, misdemeanors. The child was arraigned in Cortlandville Town court and released to Alternatives to Incarceration through Cortland County Probation.

The 15-year-old was charged with third-degree burglary, a felony; fifth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny and fourth-degree criminal mischief, misdemeanors. The child will report to the Cortland County Probation Department.

