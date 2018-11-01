Cortland men, women advance to finals

Michael Miner converted a shootout penalty kick on Cortland’s last attempt Wednesday to send the nationally sixth-ranked Cortland men’s soccer team to the SUNYAC Finals against Brockport on Saturday at 1 p.m. The host Red Dragons won the shootout, 4-3, over Oneonta after the teams played to a 1-1 tie through 110 minutes of action.

Jake Keller scored the goal for Cortland (15-1-3). Miguel Tunas collected an assist. Goalie Sean Kelly made five saves.

Roberto Ventura netted the goal for Oneonta (10-4-5). Alejandro Ruiz assisted on the score. Goalie Nicholas Giordano registered four saves.

After a scoreless first half, the teams waiting until the final 10 minutes to break the 0-0 deadlock. Ventura gave the visiting Red Dragons the lead in the 81st minute when he beat Kelly one-on-one. Keller sent the game into overtime on a rebound goal, his team-high 14th score of the season, knocking in a loose ball after Tunas played a pass into the box.

Before overtime began, Oneonta had a player sent off with his second yellow card, but Cortland could not take advantage and after 20 scoreless minutes, the game went into penalty kicks to determine the team that would advance.

Each team was unsuccessful on its first attempts. Kelly then made a save on Ruiz’s shot. Cortland went up 1-0 on a conversion by Tunas. The teams then traded the next two goals, leaving Cortland ahead 3-2 with the fifth attempt to follow. After Oneonta converted to keep its hopes alive, Miner knocked in his shot that sent Cortland to the championship game.

WOMEN

Jaden Galluzzo scored a pair of unassisted first-half goals to lead the Cortland women’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory versus Potsdam in the SUNYAC Semifinals Wednesday afternoon.

The second-seeded Red Dragons improved to 11-4-2 overall and advanced to face the host top-seeded Geneseo Knights in the title game on Saturday.

Sophomore goalie Danika Svendson made four saves in posting her sixth shutout of the season. Sophomore goalie Gabby Hobika registered two saves for the Bears (14-4-1).

Galluzzo scored what proved to be the game-winning goal in the 21st minute. After taking possession just past midfield, she carried to the right, beat two defenders and slipped a shot inside the right post for her fourth goal of the season. In the 31st minute, Galluzzo netted her fifth goal with another shot inside the left post after a defensive misplay by the Bears. Ten minutes later, the Bears had an excellent chance to get on the scoreboard. Senior Brooke Falsion was sprung in alone on the left side of the box, but her contested shot missed wide left.

In the second half, Potsdam put pressure on the Red Dragons, earning an 8-5 shot advantage. The Bears’ best chance to score was in the 69th minute, but senior Olivia Seamans missed high on an uncontested header from deep in the box.

