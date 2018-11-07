2019 Cortaca Jug to head to MetLife Stadium

ITHACA – The 2019 Cortaca Jug Football game will be at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., Ithaca College Athletic Director Susan Bassett announced this morning at a news conference.

The announcement comes as both SUNY Cortland and Ithaca College gear up for the Cortaca Jug this Saturday at SUNY Cortland.

Tickets for the 2019 game, Nov. 16, 2019, go on sale Dec. 1 and range from $15 to $35.

The college has been discussing moving the game to metropolitan New York since June, when the National Football Foundation’s New York City chapter invited the game, Bassett said.

Transportation plans still have to be finalized, but both colleges want to make accommodations for students to attend.

SUNY Cortland spokesman Fred Pierce said having the game in Met Life Stadium should bring more attention to it. The famed rivalry between Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland comes with a celebratory jug, which has been handed back and forth since 1959. Ithaca leads the series, 36-24, although Cortland leads, 7-3, over the past 10 years.

Organizers hope to break the Division III attendance record of 37,355. Ithaca College has nearly 17,000 alumni in metropolitan New York, Bassett said.

