Modern twist on ‘Mattress’

Cortland High Theatre is presenting “Once Upon A Mattress” as their 2018 fall musical. Performances began Thursday night in Cortland High School’s auditorium and will continue tonight and Saturday. There will also be a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday as well.

Tickets at $6 can be purchased from any cast member or online at: cortlandhightheatre.yapsody.com. Tickets are also available at the door for $8 apiece.

A modern twist on the classic tale of the Princess and the Pea, the story begins in a faraway kingdom long ago. Due to an unhappy curse, King Sextimus is unable to speak. Meanwhile, his terror-of-a-wife, Queen Aggravain, has taken over control of the kingdom.

Most importantly, in an attempt to keep Prince Dauntless single, she has decreed that only the princess that can pass her test may marry her son. Further, no one else in the kingdom may marry until Prince Dauntless does.

Lady Larken and Sir Harry are extremely disturbed by this fact since Lady Larken is now pregnant with Sir Harry’s baby.

Luckily, Sir Harry is able to find an amazing princess, Winnifred the Woebegone. She instantly catches the attention of Prince Dauntless. But in order to marry him, she must pass the queen’s supposedly impassable sensitivity test.

Will the strong-willed and boisterous Winnifred pass? Will the curse that left King Sextimus silent ever be broken? Come find out at this classic musical that is sure to thrill audiences of all ages.

Cortland’s production of “Once Upon a Mattress” is sponsored in part by Bailey Place Insurance, Heritage Realty, McNeil and Co., Wall Street on Court Street, Heroes and Villains, and Homer Men and Boys. It is directed by Susie Feuerherm with choreography by Audra Hebard and musical and technical direction by Benjamin Wells. The cast is led by Charlie Rowe (Princess Winnifred), Conley Egnor (Prince Dauntless), Olivia McKenna (Lady Larken), Michael Williams (Sir Harry), Leah Gesin (Queen Aggravain), Joe Cataldo (King Sextimus), Hunter Sherman (Minstrel), Séamus Gailor (Jester), and Zach Michales (Wizard).

Also featured are Jenna Saltsman, Nick DeRado, Emma Brackett, Shyanne Lewis, Julia Spaziani, Matt Lipfert, Matt Honan, Tara McMahon, Angela Lang, Amanda Hopko, Heather Decker, Kaedyn Murphy, Allison O’Mara, Niko Ingle, Paige Sutton, Isabella Mendez, Kadison MacNabb, and Jenna Diescher with Kara Perkins, Katie Woodard, and Emma Holl.

