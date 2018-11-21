Small businesses in focus

Coffee, doughnuts and discounts will be a common sight among small businesses in Cortland County on Saturday to promote the nationwide Small Business Saturday event.

The day is meant to celebrate and support small businesses, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Small Business Saturday encourages local businesses to use new promotional opportunities to encourage customers to support their local community,” said Nikki Davi, relationship specialist for the Cortland County Chamber of Commerce. “We need these businesses in our economy to keep our community thriving.”

Small Business Saturday was started by credit card company American Express in 2010 to bring more business to small businesses during the holiday season, according to the company. In 2011, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution in support of the day.

From Main Street in Cortland to Main Street in Homer and beyond, several small businesses will have special deals for customers.

Cinch Art Space, in the Cortland Corset Building, at 75 E. Court St., will sell certain photographs and jewelry for 20 percent off. All items in the store are made by people in the area — about 60 percent of it from people in Cortland County, said Tammie Whitson, co-owner of the business.

Cinch will also provide complimentary apple cider and doughnuts.

This year is the sixth year Cinch is participating in Small Business Saturday. Every year sees loyal clientele flooding the store, Whitson said.

In the one day, Cinch makes about 5 percent of what it makes in annual sales, Whitson said.

“They’re eager to buy local,” she said. “And they’re eager to see a shop like this do well.”

Small Business Saturday tends to be a successful day for most businesses, Davi said.

“I believe it is successful for the businesses, it seems to attract new customers in their doors,” she said. “Many businesses promote this as much as they promote Black Friday or Cyber Monday. I would say it is very successful for all.”

The Cortland Downtown Partnership has partnered with Bru64, at 64 Main St., for the third year to hand out canvas totes to the first 100 customers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., said Jane Witty, event director with the partnership. Some of the totes will have gift certificates –– to be used with downtown businesses — in amounts up to $100.

“People line up out the door for them (the totes),” Witty said.

Some of the other specials going on with local businesses include:

• 10 percent off purchases at the The Cortland Flower Shop, at 11 N. Main St.

• Various specials throughout Bev & Co., at 1 S. Main St. in Homer.

• Several vendors selling homemade gifts in the J.M. McDonald Sports Complex in Cortlandville.

• 20 percent off everything, all weekend, in the Olde Homer House, at 5 S. Main St., Homer.

Specials at other small businesses can be found at the Small Business Saturday link on Cortlandareachamber.com.

“(It) gets everyone in the Christmas spirit,” Davi said.

