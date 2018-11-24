Tourism agencies and what they expect to get

Here is what tourism agencies requested in county funding for their events and operations, followed by what county legislators recommended they get in the 2019 budget:

1890 House: $22,500 — $11,000

Brockway Truck Show: $10,000 — $10,000

Center for the Arts: $40,000 — $17,000

Central NY Maple Fest: $10,000 — $8,500

Convention & Visitors Bureau: $250,000 — $227,000

Cortland Area Innkeepers: $9,926 — $6,000

Cortland Crush baseball: $6,060 — $5,000

County Historical Society: $35,000 — $10,000

Cortland Downtown Partnership: $45,000 — 0

Main Street Music Series: $5,000 — $2,000

Regional Sports Council: $126,000 — $112,000

Cortland Repertory Theatre: $32,000 — $25,000

Cortland YMCA: $2,000 — 0

Cultural Council: $18,195 — $8,500

Holiday in Homer: $3,200 — 0

Homer Winterfest: $3,500 — 0

CNY Living History Center: $35,000 — $10,000

Homeville Museum: $2,200 — $2,000

J.M. McDonald Sports Complex: $35,000 — $25,000

Lime Hollow Nature Center: $30,000 — $12,000

Little York Fiber Arts Fest: $2,000 — $2,000

Statewide Country Music Park: $16,142 — $4,000

Great Cortland Pumpkinfest: $5,000 — $3,000

