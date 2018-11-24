Here is what tourism agencies requested in county funding for their events and operations, followed by what county legislators recommended they get in the 2019 budget:
1890 House: $22,500 — $11,000
Brockway Truck Show: $10,000 — $10,000
Center for the Arts: $40,000 — $17,000
Central NY Maple Fest: $10,000 — $8,500
Convention & Visitors Bureau: $250,000 — $227,000
Cortland Area Innkeepers: $9,926 — $6,000
Cortland Crush baseball: $6,060 — $5,000
County Historical Society: $35,000 — $10,000
Cortland Downtown Partnership: $45,000 — 0
Main Street Music Series: $5,000 — $2,000
Regional Sports Council: $126,000 — $112,000
Cortland Repertory Theatre: $32,000 — $25,000
Cortland YMCA: $2,000 — 0
Cultural Council: $18,195 — $8,500
Holiday in Homer: $3,200 — 0
Homer Winterfest: $3,500 — 0
CNY Living History Center: $35,000 — $10,000
Homeville Museum: $2,200 — $2,000
J.M. McDonald Sports Complex: $35,000 — $25,000
Lime Hollow Nature Center: $30,000 — $12,000
Little York Fiber Arts Fest: $2,000 — $2,000
Statewide Country Music Park: $16,142 — $4,000
Great Cortland Pumpkinfest: $5,000 — $3,000
Tourism agencies and what they expect to get
