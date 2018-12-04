DeRuyter triumphs in basketball opener

The DeRuyter girls’ basketball team opened its season with a 31-30 Central Counties League victory over visiting McGraw Monday night.

Host Madison beat Cincinnatus 66-24 in another CCL girls’ basketball game, while in CCL volleyball action visiting DeRuyter was a 25-23, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13 winner over McGraw in the season-opener for both teams.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DeRuyter 31, McGraw 30: Madelyn Pforter and Shakiah Glisson scored eight points each and Anastasia Glisson had six points for the Rockets, who led 25-18 heading into the fourth quarter and held on to win. DeRuyter led 6-5 after the first quarter and 14-7 at halftime.

Abbey Augur led McGraw (0-1, 0-2) with 14 points, including 11 of the Eagles’ third-quarter points, and Karissa Wilbur scored 10 of the visitors’ 12 points on her way to a 12-point game.

“It was our first game of the season and there were a lot of first game jitters,” Rockets coach Jared Tiffin said. “ Overall we played very well and executed our game plan. We’re very happy to start the season with a ‘W.’”

DeRuyter was set to visit Brookfield today at 5:30 p.m. while McGraw visits Otselic Valley Monday at 6 p.m.

Madison 66, Cincinnatus 24: The Blue Devils exploded to a 30-7 lead after one quarter and never looked back in improving to 2-0 in league play and 3-0 overall. Kayla Usborne just missed a triple double for the winners with 14 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists as well as four steals, teammate Kierston Abrams with 14 points and five steals.

McKayla Maroney led the Red Lions with 13 points in their season-opener and Delaney Rutan had nine points.

Cincy takes on Laurens Thursday at 5 p.m. in the first round of the Afton Tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

DeRuyter 3, McGraw 1: Molly Lawrence had seven kills and 10 aces for the Rockets while Kali Lidell had 18 assists, three kills and two aces and Amber Stedwell eight kills. In addition, Alexis Hare had five kills and an ace, Elaina Stafford seven aces, three assists and a kill and Tayler Marshall six aces and a dig.

Kaylee Streeter led the Eagle with two aces, an assist and 11 service points while Sierra Stauber (one kill) and Bayley Meade had three service points each.

Both teams host Cincinnatus next starting with 5:30 JV matches, McGraw on Thursday and DeRuyter this Monday.

The DeRuyter JVs swept McGraw 25-19, 25-19, 25-17 Monday.

