Marathon boys rally for victory

The Marathon Central boys’ basketball team overcame poor shooting in the first half Tuesday night to rally for a 55-46 Interscholastic Athletic Conference North Small School Division win over Southern Cayuga at McDonald Gymnasium.

In another IAC boys contest, Union Springs downed Groton 68-64 in overtime.

In IAC North Small School Division girls’ action, Southern Cayuga defeated Marathon 48-36 and Union Springs edged Groton 48-42.

In IAC boys’ swimming, Waverly dunked Dryden 114-52.

In IAC bowling, Groton topped Candor 4-0 on the boys’ side while the Candor girls were 3-1 winners over Groton.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Marathon 55, Southern Cayuga 46: Marathon went just 1-for-22 from the field in the first half, but turned things around in the second half. Southern Cayuga’s Michael Ward did well finding open shooters in the first half as the Chiefs took a 10-4 lead in the first quarter and opened up a 22-11 cushion by halftime. Marathon scored 28 points in the third quarter to the visitors’ 17 and came back to tie the game at 39-39. The Olympians used a 16-7 advantage in the fourth quarter to take the lead and seal the victory.

“A combination of switching defense and better shooting secured the win,” Marathon coach Jim Holland said. “Diego Castellot and Michael Hoyt combined for 24 of our 44 points to lead the offense in the second half. Hunter Cartwright gave good minutes off the bench in the third-quarter rally.”

Castellot totaled 16 points in the game. Hoyt posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Kenyon Depuy netted 10 points for the Olympians as well.

Ward finished with 14 points for Southern Cayuga. Jonathan Groth chipped in with 10 points.

Union Springs 68, Groton 64, OT: Ryan Bailey scored 19 points while Kyle Bailey had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds to help Union Springs win its first game of the season. Chris Daum added 10 points to the Wolves’ attack.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Southern Cayuga 48, Marathon 36: “You can’t beat many teams when you turn the ball over 30 times,” Marathon coach Andrew Pierce said. “Definitely not a team like Southern Cayuga. They are very active and well-coached.”

Catie Kopp scored 14 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter as the Chiefs built a 16-6 lead. Marathon cut the deficit in half by halftime to trail 25-20. Southern Cayuga used a strong third quarter push to rebuild a 41-28 cushion and went on to the win.

Lauren Sherman added 12 points to the Southern Cayuga total.

Brooke Tillotson led the Olympians with 18 points. She scored nine of those points during Marathon’s second-quarter rally. Daisy Allen helped out by scoring 12 points in the game.

Union Springs 48, Groton 42: Renee Park pumped in 18 points to lead the Union Springs attack. Grace Perkins scored nine points and pulled down eight rebounds while Kailey Kalet netted eight points. Hunter Pettit controlled 11 rebounds for the Wolves.

SWIMMING

Waverly 114, Dryden 52: Felipe Bicalho recorded the only Dryden win as Waverly captured 10 of the 11 events. Bicalho won the 500-yard freestyle in 6:09.85.

BOWLING

Candor girls 3, Groton 1: Despite Groton posting its highest series of the season, Candor came away with the victory Tuesday in a showdown of the top two girls’ teams among the IAC small schools.

Mya Marsh paced Candor with her 422 series.

Madison Parker rolled a 453 series to lead Groton (13-11). Lacie Hilker had a 358, Bryanna Jacobs 334 and Emily Cargian 315 for the Indians.

Groton boys 4, Candor 0: Harry Stark rolled a 548 series with a high game of 223 to lead Groton (18-6). Jesse Vyskocil tossed a 511 series for the victorious Indians.

