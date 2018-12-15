DeRuyter pulls away to beat No. 2 McGraw

Friday night’s Central Counties League battle of state-ranked Class D teams didn’t go according to the rankings.

Visiting DeRuyter, ranked 13th in the state this week, took control of a close game in the second half en route to a 56-41 win over second-ranked McGraw. The Rockets improved to 3-0 in CCL play and are 5-1 overall while the Eagles fell to 1-1 league and 4-1 overall.

In non-league volleyball, Fabius-Pompey beat host DeRuyter 25-21, 25-14, 14-25, 20-25, 25-12.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

DeRuyter 56, McGraw 41: The Rockets led 16-9 after one quarter and 27-23 at halftime before a 15-8 third quarter gave them some breathing room at 42-31 and they pulled away a bit more in the fourth quarter.

Louie Glisson led the way for DeRuyter with 15 points while his brother Frank Glisson and Benjamin Barnes each scored 13 points. Chase Curtis had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for McGraw, which got 11 points and eight rebounds from Caleb Smith.

“After a back-and-forth first four minutes, DeRuyter went on a run with a few fast-break layups,” Eagles coach Derek Allen said. “Their full-court press caused problems for us and led us to some costly turnovers. In the second quarter we fought back thanks to good rebounding and shot selection on offense.

“In the third quarter, DeRuyter broke it open with a few 3-pointers from Barnes and Frank Glisson and more turnovers from us. We shot about 30 percent on the night and really couldn’t hit many shots. Give credit to DeRuyter; they came in prepared and played fantastic defense throughout the game.”

“We were able to put some pressure on them and managed to get a couple turnovers,”DeRuyter coach Ric Barnes said. “McGraw has a lot of skill and hustles to loose balls. Neither team shot particularly well, probably because both teams were playing smothering defence.

“Frank again controlled the game. He had only turned the ball over once in the last two games combined, and he didn’t disappoint again. He is a kid that just does not give in to pressure situations. He is one of the smaller guys on the floor and led us in rebounds tonight with 10.”

The McGraw JVs beat deRuyter 46-40 in overtime to improve to 4-1 as Zach Lamarre scored 16 points and Michael Levitskiy added 11. Riley Glisson took game honors with 17 points for the Rockets.

McGraw visits Homer Monday after the 5 p.m. JV game and DeRuyter travels to Brookfield Tuesday for a league matchup.

VOLLEYBALL

Fabius-Pompey 3, DeRuyter 2: Amber Stedwell had 12 kills, four aces, two assists, two digs and a block and Molly Lawrence had 10 kills and four digs in a losing effort as the Rockets fell to 2-2 overall. Kali Lidell added 24 assists, three kills and three digs and Graycee Forrest seven kills, an ace and a dig.

The Falcons (4-3) were led by Shayna Rapp’s seven kills and six assists to go with an assist, a block and a dig. Brigid Larkin had five aces, two kills and three digs and Brooke Moll nine blocks and two aces for the winners.

DeRuyter returns to CCL play Tuesday, hosting Brookfield at 5:30 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...